Nashville Banker Ellen Hammer Joins CapStar as Commercial Relationship Manager

Author's Avatar
23 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings ( CSTR), announced today the hiring of Ellen Hammer as Commercial Relationship Manager for the Nashville (Davidson County) team, serving small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, real estate investors, and relationship retail customers.

“A leader in the local financial industry since opening in 2008, CapStar continues to focus on the tremendous opportunity in the Nashville area as the city and the middle Tennessee region’s dynamic pace of economic expansion continues to accelerate,” said Chip Higgins, CapStar’s Middle Tennessee Market President. “We are strategically hiring top talent to complement our strong team of bankers, and I could not be more excited to have Ellen join us. I am confident she will bring tremendous energy and will be a key addition to help expand CapStar’s highly responsive and flexible business model in Nashville.”

Ellen Hammer, Commercial Relationship Manager ([email protected])

With more than a decade of financial services experience in the Nashville market, Ellen joins CapStar having most recently served as Business Banking Officer for Legends Bank since 2021. Prior, she was Director of Business Development and Marketing for the Nashville/Tennessee Region of ServisFirst Bank, and served six years in the insurance industry at Martin & Zerfoss, Inc. as Commercial Lines Marketing Manager. Additionally, she was a Financial Services Specialist for Regions Financial Corporation, where she was a top loan producer in the Nashville region and served as head of the “Regions at Work” and “Regions in School” programs for Middle Tennessee.

Ellen is a Nashville native and is passionate about serving her community. Among other civic involvement, she has served as a board member for RenewED, and was named one of Nashville’s “30 Under 30” by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Kentucky and is an alumna of The Harpeth Hall School in Nashville.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.2 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 23 financial centers across 14 Tennessee counties.

For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

For more information, contact:
Nicole Gibbs, (423) 457-4579
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODg2NDQyNyM1NjY0NDkwIzIwODA5NDU=
CapStar-Financial-Holdings-Inc.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.