United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC)("UIHC" or "the Company"), a property and casualty insurance holding company that underwrites commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies in the United States through its wholly owned insurance subsidiary, American Coastal Insurance Company (ACIC), today announced that the Company’s President and Chief Financial Officer, Bennett Bradford Martz, will present at the 26th Annual Raymond James Insurance Conference, in partnership with CFA Society New York, in New York City on Monday, June 26, 2023 at approximately 3:35 PM ET. The Company will also be hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

The investor presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.amcoastal.com. For additional information on the Conference, please visit: cfany.org/event/26th-annual-insurance-conference.

About United Insurance Holdings Corp.

United Insurance Holdings Corp.® is a publicly traded holding company (Nasdaq: UIHC) founded in 1999 that underwrites commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies in the United States through its wholly owned insurance subsidiary, American Coastal Insurance Company (ACIC).

ACIC’s target market consists of areas where the perceived threat of natural catastrophe has caused large national insurance carriers to reduce their concentration of policies. The Company manages risk of catastrophic loss primarily through sophisticated pricing algorithms, avoidance of policy concentration, and the use of a comprehensive catastrophe reinsurance program.

