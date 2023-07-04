Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, is announcing the availability of new CarePlus insurance and wellness offerings that feature expanded coverage options and price points from two best-in-class providers, Lemonade Pet and Trupanion. With CarePlus plans now available across the U.S., including new access in California, Florida, New York and Washington, Chewy’s 20 million+ customers will be able to select from plans uniquely designed to meet a broader range of needs based on convenience, price point and other factors.

Affordability remains the primary challenge for pet parents considering insurance, as 80 percent of respondents in recent Chewy surveys cited cost as a top concern. Those findings also reveal that almost half (46 percent) of pet parents have spent more on their pets’ medical needs than their own. As pet parents increasingly prioritize top-notch care, and recognize the financial value of planning ahead, CarePlus offers plans starting at $20 per month. Flexible plans can be enhanced through several wellness options, specially designed to meet the individual needs, and budget, of any pet parent. For example, first-time pet parents can select Puppy Wellness offerings that include up to $150 in vaccination costs and regular care for young pets, including spay and neuter. With CarePlus, customers also have access to a wide range of Chewy's already established healthcare offerings including direct access to experts via Connect with a Vet, fast, convenient medication delivery by Chewy Pharmacy, along with the award-winning customer support for which Chewy is known.

With the expanded assortment of plans from Lemonade Pet, customers can use the Lemonade app to access policy coverage, track billing and instantly file claims, which are often settled within seconds. Plans powered by Lemonade Pet also feature the option to designate animal-focused charities and causes to receive donations of unused premiums enabling pet parents to join Chewy in its commitment to improving the lives of pets everywhere.

"Chewy Health continues to remove barriers and expand access to high-quality healthcare while supporting customers at all stages of their pet parent journey,” said Mita Malhotra, president of Chewy Health. “We know our customers want to select from high-quality and cost-effective options that include the most seamless experience for everything from researching and buying to receiving claims payments. Our new CarePlus plans provide additional options while maintaining the same gold standard experience pet parents expect from Chewy, from wherever they are located."

CarePlus plans are now available across 45 states, with more set to come available this summer. This is the most recent breakthrough for the Chewy Health ecosystem, which includes a growing suite of industry-leading products and services, like Connect with a Vet, Chewy’s innovative tele-triage service; Chewy Pharmacy, the largest pet pharmacy in the United States; and Vibeful, the company’s first pet supplement brand. Each of these offerings features the award-winning customer service everyone expects from Chewy. To learn more about CarePlus, or enroll in a plan, please visit Chewy.com/pet-insurance/

About Chewy

