Pilot test shows more than 60 percent time savings for quote to bound policies for Mercury's independent agents

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) recently launched "AgentCenter," a new point of sale software for its agents in California. AgentCenter is designed to accelerate their time from quote to bound policies.

AgentCenter web-based software was developed in-house at Mercury with a cross-functional team – including agent experience, sales development, underwriting, claims, IT and independent agents – to create the industry's most intuitive point of sale system. The system benefits agents with new features that include:

Little-to-no training needed by agent staff due to intuitive navigation;

Pre-populated third-party reports and data;

If the quoted rate changes, agents will know why and how on one easy-to-read screen;

One-screen workflows for simple policy updates;

Ability to view vehicle coverages side-by-side on a single screen; and

Significant time savings for quote to bound policies.

"Mercury has been and continues to be a carrier focused on helping our agents assist Californians," said Brandt Minnich, vice president and chief sales development officer at Mercury Insurance. "AgentCenter simplifies workflows and requires virtually no training so our agents can focus on what's most important to them, selling and servicing Mercury policies. Our agents will be able to go from quote to bound policy faster than you can get a cup of coffee."

AgentCenter streamlines the policy quote and bind process, reducing the time it takes to write a new policy by at least 60 percent. The web-based platform was designed to allow for quick updates due to regulatory changes and new Mercury product offerings.

"AgentCenter is easy to use," said Darrell Dugat, office manager at A Bradford Plus Insurance. "It's pretty awesome."

"We are very pleased with AgentCenter," said Patrick Sevigny, agency principal at Southern Guard Insurance. "AgentCenter is easy to navigate and not much training is needed."

Mercury offers a variety of products and services to Californians, including auto, mechanical breakdown, business auto insurance, condo, homeowners, home cyber protection, home-sharing coverage, home systems protection, identity management services, landlord, renters, lessors risk only and personal umbrella.

Mercury's AgentCenter is available to agents in all 11 states the carrier operates in: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners and renters insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

