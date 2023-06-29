PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. TO ANNOUNCE RESULTS FOR THE YEAR 2023 ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV and PETVW), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for companion animals, will report financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023, on Thursday, June 29, 2023 after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

Attendees of the live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can register and access the webcast on PetVivo’s Investor Relations website at:

https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=19521825-9284-4391-bfe3-8ed5b4ec0774

A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call. Participants can also access the call using the dial-in details below.

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
Time: 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Dial-in: +1 346 248 7799
Meeting ID: 92979093556
Passcode: 980888

Disclosure Information

PetVivo uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. ( PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale to veterinarians.

CONTACT:
John Lai, CEO
PetVivo Holdings, Inc.
Email: [email protected]
(952) 405-6216

