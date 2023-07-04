Elme Communities to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results on Monday, July 31st

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (“Elme”) (:ELME), a value-oriented multifamily owner and operator, will release second quarter earnings results after market close on Monday, July 31, 2023. A conference call to discuss these results will be conducted on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 10:00 am ET. There will also be a live, listen-only webcast presentation. Conference call and webcast access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number:888-506-0062
International Toll Number:973-528-0011
Entry Code178331
Webcast:ir.elmecommunities.com

Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 12:00 am ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number:877-481-4010
International Toll Number:919-882-2331
Conference ID:48520
Webcast Replay:ir.elmecommunities.com

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Amy Hopkins
202-774-3253
[email protected]

