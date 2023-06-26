SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 26, 2023

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the lodging industry, announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2023 on Friday, August 4, 2023, before the market opens. Management will hold its quarterly conference call the same day, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sunstonehotels.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website. Alternatively, interested parties may dial 1-888-330-3573 and reference Conference ID 4831656 to listen to the live call.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors:

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

For Additional Information:

Aaron Reyes
Chief Financial Officer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3018

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunstone-hotel-investors-schedules-second-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301863328.html

SOURCE Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

