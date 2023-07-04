Smartsheet Names Khozema Shipchandler to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
15 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for modern work management, today announced the appointment of Khozema Shipchandler to its board of directors. He will also serve on the board’s Audit Committee. Shipchandler, President, Communications at Twilio Inc. and a 22-year veteran of General Electric, brings a depth and breadth of experience to Smartsheet, with a focus on growing and scaling global digital businesses and communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626467039/en/

Khozema_Shipchandler.jpg

Khozema Shipchandler (Photo: Business Wire)

“Khozema combines deep financial expertise with enterprise scale and innovation at businesses with a stalwart commitment to operational excellence,” said Mark Mader, president and CEO of Smartsheet. “His experience in software and technology in international markets will serve us well as we grow our platform to address our global enterprise customers’ most pressing needs.”

Shipchandler’s appointment comes during a period of continued growth and success for Smartsheet during which the company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2023 and a leader in G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, ranking in the top five for Best Products for Enterprise (#5), and Brandfolder by Smartsheet being recognized as the Momentum Leader in G2’s Winter 2023 Momentum Grid Report for Digital Asset Management.

“Collaborative work management (CWM) platforms allow companies of all sizes to see nearly immediate impact from their investments,” said Shipchandler. “As every enterprise seeks to do more with less in today’s climate, Smartsheet has a massive opportunity to further cement its leadership status and capitalize on the sizable market opportunity in front of them."

About Khozema Shipchandler

As President at Twilio Inc., Khozema Shipchandler is responsible for driving growth, efficiency, and innovation across the Twilio Communications business to deliver the streamlined experiences that delight hundreds of thousands of businesses across the globe. With over 25 years of experience, he has served as Twilio’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as well as in a variety of financial roles at GE, across Industrial Internet, Aviation and Corporate Audit, in the U.S., Middle East and Singapore. Khozema earned his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University Bloomington and completed graduate coursework at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for modern work management. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain talent, our ability to attract and retain customers (including government customers) and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with channel and strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on June 8, 2023. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230626467039r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626467039/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.