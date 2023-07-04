REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or the “Company”, CHRS), today announced that effective June 20, 2023, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors granted options to purchase an aggregate of 48,000 shares of the common stock of the Company to six newly hired employees with a per share exercise price of $3.84, the closing trading price on the grant date.



The stock options were granted pursuant to the Coherus BioSciences, Inc. 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors in June 2016 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Select Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

