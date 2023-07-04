Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against BeiGene, Ltd. (“BeiGene” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BGNE) on behalf of BeiGene stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether BeiGene has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On June 15, 2023, before the market opened, Morningstar released an article entitled “BeiGene shares drop after AbbVie unit files patent infringement lawsuit over cancer drug.” The article stated, in pertinent part, “AbbVie’s (ABBV) Pharmacyclics unit filed a patent-infringement lawsuit against the biotech company. BeiGene’s manufacture and sale of Brukinsa for treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma infringe on Pharmacyclics’ patent for Imbruvica, which treats the same conditions, Pharmacyclics alleged in the complaint filed Tuesday in federal court in Delaware. Brukinsa in January received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma.”

On this news, the price of BeiGene American Depositary Shares (“ADS” or “ADSs”) declined by $7.08, or 3.4%, to close at $201.04. The next day, BeiGene ADS’ declined by as much as $5.3, or 2.65%, in intraday trading.

