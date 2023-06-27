Pressure BioSciences Invites Stakeholders, Fund Managers, and Investors to Attend a Webinar on PBIO's Revolutionary UltraShear Technology Platform

Webinar Scheduled for 4:30PM EST on Tuesday, June 27; Over 1,900 Registrants to Date.

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBIO" or the "Company"), a global leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, high-pressure-based equipment, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide pharmaceuticals, biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, agrochemical, food & beverage, cannabis, and other industries today announced that the Company's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, is the featured speaker at an online webinar, scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The webinar is entitled: "From Concepts to Success: Pressure BioSciences UltraShear™ Platform Revolutionizing Cannabis, Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and Multiple Other Industries."

During this webinar, you can expect to:

  1. Gain a quick overview of Pressure BioSciences Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) and its core technologies and products.
  2. Learn about the powerful UltraShear Technology platform and its transformative impact on various industries.
  3. Get insights into Pressure BioSciences' Q1 2023 record financial results and future prospects.
  4. Have your questions answered during our interactive Q&A session.

Don't miss out on this chance to be part of the future of innovation! Register here to secure your spot and learn more about the webinar:PBIO Webinar Registration 6.27.23

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilizeboth constant and alternating pressure. Our patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. We have recently expanded our market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold™ patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should,""could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Press Contacts:

Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO

(508)230-1828 (T)

John B. Hollister, Director of Sales and Marketing

(805) 908-5719 (T)

Kenneth F. Micciche, Director of Business Development

(508) 230-1828 (T)

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences Inc.

