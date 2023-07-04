Digital Locations Becomes Newest Member of the Satellite Industry Association

The Company joins a leading group of participants in the U.S. satellite industry

SANTA BARBARA, CA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DLOC), the developer of a disruptive technology that will deliver high-speed Internet from satellites directly to smartphones all over the world, today announced that it has been accepted as member of the Satellite Industry Association (SIA) which represents a leading group of participants in the U.S. satellite industry.

The Satellite Industry Association (SIA) is a United States-based trade association providing representation of the leading domestic satellite operators, service providers, manufacturers, launch services providers, and ground equipment suppliers. Since 1995, SIA has advocated on behalf of the commercial U.S. satellite industry on policy, regulatory, and legislative issues affecting the satellite business. SIA is a recognized focal point for the U.S. satellite industry in Washington, DC, representing and advocating industry positions with key policy makers on Capitol Hill and with the White House, Federal Communications Commission and key Executive Branch departments and agencies.

“We are grateful to be accepted as a member of the Satellite Industry Association,” said Rich Berliner, CEO of Digital Locations. “We look forward to working with the SIA and other members to help build and strengthen the satellite industry.”

About Digital Locations, Inc.

Digital Locations, Inc., is the developer of a disruptive technology that will deliver high-speed Internet from satellites directly to smartphones all over the world. Today, high-speed Internet (also known as broadband Internet) is only available in densely populated areas around the world. The rest of the world is still waiting. Elon Musk (SpaceX), Jeff Bezos (Blue Origin) and others are launching thousands of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. Unfortunately, without the use of additional equipment, the technology does not yet exist that will allow these satellites to deliver high-speed Internet directly to smartphones. Solving this problem represents an extraordinary business opportunity. Working with a research team from Florida International University, we are developing a truly disruptive technology that will finally make it possible for the wireless industry to offer high-speed Internet service from satellites directly to smartphones anywhere in the world, indoors and outdoors with no dead zones and no cell towers. Anyone, anywhere, regardless of location, economic status, race or gender will be able to access high-speed Internet service and benefit from remote learning, health care, government services, telework, participation in public affairs and even Netflix, Amazon and much, much more.

To learn more about Digital Locations please visit www.digitallocations.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact:
[email protected]
(805) 456-7000

