Stolt-Nielsen, a global expert in bulk liquid logistics and sustainable land-based aquaculture, has chosen Orange Business to provide a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution. It combines SD-WAN connectivity with global Security Service Edge (SSE) to securely support the company’s global, hybrid workforce and drive business growth.

Stolt-Nielsen has a diverse business portfolio, including the world’s largest fleet of chemical tankers, terminals for the safe storage and handling of bulk liquids, and bulk door-to-door chemical delivery logistics. It prides itself on being a trailblazer in adopting technology in its field.

The multinational enterprise was an early adopter of SD-WAN and is now moving to the next generation of advanced solutions. It was looking to replace a set up of internet providers and network solutions with one integrated service to optimize performance and security for its 2,500 hybrid users globally.

Phased SASE deployment

Stolt-Nielsen wanted a trusted partner to help migrate from its former infrastructure and develop a phased SASE strategy. It chose Orange as the integrator, impressed by its global network capabilities, security expertise, and broad portfolio of services.

The fully managed Orange SASE Advanced offering, created for Stolt-Nielsen in partnership with Netskope, provides enhanced global connectivity and consistent internet security on and off the network. With Netskope’s SSE infrastructure located across more than 70 regions globally, plugging it into the Orange network ensures data security can be managed centrally without affecting business productivity.

“As part of our transformation, we needed to define a secure, centralized, future-proofed digital infrastructure to support our business growth and innovation. We chose Orange because of its ability to provide seamless, reliable global connectivity with the highest security standards delivered via SASE,” explains Peter Koenders, CIO at Stolt-Nielsen.

“Stolt-Nielsen will reap the benefits of Orange SASE Advanced with a secure, flexible infrastructure built on our Evolution Platform and secured by Orange Cyberdefense. This innovative approach will help to drive the company’s secure digital transformation plans, advancing operational efficiency and propelling digital business growth,” adds Nemo Verbist, Senior Vice President, Europe, at Orange Business.

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

About Orange Business

Orange Business, the enterprise division of the Orange Group, is a leading network and digital integrator, supporting customers to create positive impact and digital business. The combined strength of its next-generation connectivity, cloud, and cybersecurity expertise, platforms, and partners provides the foundation for enterprises around the world. With 30,000 employees across 65 countries, Orange Business enables its customers’ transformations by orchestrating end-to-end secured digital infrastructure and focusing on the employee, customer, and operational experience. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business.

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 288 million customers worldwide at 31 March 2023. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).

