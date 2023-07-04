Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX: ANRG), a global renewable fuels leader, announced that Deloitte LLP (“Deloitte”) has been retained by the Company to be its auditor.

Deloitte has taken over from KPMG LLP (“KPMG“), who elected to voluntarily resign as external auditor of the Company upon completion of its review of the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31,2023. The resignation of KPMG and the appointment of Deloitte have been reviewed by the Company’s audit committee and the board of directors as a whole. As previously noted, KPMG previously confirmed that there were no “reportable events” (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations).

Given the appointment of Deloitte, Anaergia has now scheduled its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for July 27, 2023, which is within the time period permitted by the extension for holding an annual general meeting previously obtained by the Company from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627652361/en/