Insider Sell: Barbara Baggio Sells 1,051,733 Shares of Voip-Pal.com Inc (VPLM)

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On June 23, 2023, Barbara Baggio, wife of the CEO of Voip-Pal.com Inc (

VPLM, Financial), sold 1,051,733 shares of the company. This recent transaction has caught the attention of investors and market analysts, as insider trading activity can often provide valuable insights into a company's prospects and stock performance.

Barbara Baggio is the wife of Emil Malak, the CEO of Voip-Pal.com Inc. The company is a technology leader in the broadband Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) market, with a primary focus on developing and implementing innovative and cost-effective solutions for both businesses and consumers. Voip-Pal.com Inc's patented technology enables users to make high-quality, low-cost voice calls over the internet, providing a viable alternative to traditional telephone services.

Over the past year, Barbara Baggio has sold a total of 44,936,016 shares and purchased 30,000,000 shares. This recent sale represents a significant portion of her holdings in the company, which may indicate her sentiment towards the stock's future performance.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Voip-Pal.com Inc shows a mixed trend over the past year. There have been 3 insider buys in total, while there have been 13 insider sells over the same timeframe. This data can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

1673633639973257216.png

While the number of insider sells outweighs the number of insider buys, it is essential to consider the context and motivations behind each transaction. Insider sells can occur for various reasons, such as personal financial needs or portfolio diversification, and may not necessarily reflect a negative outlook on the company's prospects.

Stock Price Relationship

Insider trading activity can sometimes provide valuable insights into the relationship between stock price and company performance. In the case of Voip-Pal.com Inc, the stock price has been relatively stable over the past year, with shares trading for $0.05 apiece on the day of Barbara Baggio's recent sale. This gives the stock a market cap of $115.520 million.

While it is difficult to draw definitive conclusions from a single insider transaction, the recent sale by Barbara Baggio may prompt investors to pay closer attention to Voip-Pal.com Inc's stock performance and any potential developments within the company. It is essential for investors to consider various factors, including the company's financial health, growth prospects, and competitive landscape, before making any investment decisions.

Conclusion

The recent insider sell by Barbara Baggio, wife of Voip-Pal.com Inc's CEO, has generated interest among investors and market analysts. While the transaction may not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company's prospects, it is essential for investors to consider the broader context and motivations behind the sale. By closely monitoring Voip-Pal.com Inc's stock performance, financial health, and industry developments, investors can make more informed decisions about the potential risks and rewards associated with this stock.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.