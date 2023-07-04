Autolus Therapeutics announces publication in Cancer Immunology Research

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LONDON, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc ( AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced a publication in Cancer Immunology Research1 entitled: ‘Enhancing CAR T cell therapy using Fab-Based Constitutively Heterodimeric Cytokine Receptors.’

For CAR T cells to be effective, they must engraft in the patient, expand to sufficient numbers and persist at the site of disease. Often this can involve intervals in the absence of cognate antigen, for instance during trafficking, or in the face of a hostile tumor microenvironment. T cells in a physiological immune response are supported by a network of immune cells which provide cytokine signals to stimulate proliferation and survival. CAR T cells must survive in the absence of such networks.

To address this, Righi et al describe dFabCCR, a constitutive cytokine receptor architecture. dFabCCR is a highly versatile T cell engineering component which can transmit arbitrary cytokine signals to a CAR T cell: cytokine signals normally associated with T cells such as IL2 and IL7 can be transmitted, these maintain T cells as IL2/7 exposure would do. When screening a library of different cytokine dFabCCRs, other cytokine signals such as that from IL18 or even GM-CSF had distinct functional effects on CAR T cell biology which may have therapeutic advantages in some settings.

“Achieving sufficient CAR T cell expansion and persistence can be difficult when targeting solid cancer antigens,” said Dr Martin Pule, Chief Scientific Officer and Founder of Autolus. “Development of the dFabCCR architecture allows us to supply CAR T cells with versatile constitutive cytokine signals overcoming a barrier to effective CAR T cell therapies for solid cancer and is another powerful entry in our toolkit of T cell engineering components.”

1. Righi et al, doi, link

About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the Company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," and "believes." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential applications of the dFabCCR architecture. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that Autolus’ preclinical or clinical programs do not advance or result in approved products on a timely or cost effective basis or at all; the results of early clinical trials are not always being predictive of future results; the cost, timing, and results of clinical trials; that many product candidates do not become approved drugs on a timely or cost effective basis or at all; the ability to enroll patients in clinical trials; possible safety and efficacy concerns; and the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Autolus’ business. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Autolus’ actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in Autolus' Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 7, 2023, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Autolus' subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Autolus undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Julia Wilson
+44 (0) 7818 430877
[email protected]

Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
+1-917-513-5303
[email protected]

Alexandra Deschner
+32-490-58-35-23
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODg2NTIyMSM1NjY2NDMwIzIwOTk2MzA=
Autolus-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.