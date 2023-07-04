Linde to De-captivate Multiple Air Separation Units and Expand Cooperation with Wanhua Chemical Group

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WOKING, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Linde (

NYSE:LIN, Financial) announced today that it has signed a series of contracts with Wanhua Chemical Group, expanding the companies' cooperation across multiple key sites in China.

In Fujian province, Linde will acquire three air separation units (ASUs) from Wanhua, including two ASUs that are currently under construction and expected to start up in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Linde will enter into long-term agreements with Wanhua for the supply of industrial gases to their chemical production sites through the acquired ASUs. These plants will further enhance Linde's network density in Fujian province and foster future growth.

Linde has also extended its long-term industrial gas supply agreements with Wanhua at Ningbo and Yantai, including investment in decarbonization to reduce carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by approximately 500,000 tons per year.

"We are proud to strengthen our long-standing global partnership with Wanhua," said John Panikar, Executive Vice President APAC, Linde. "These high-quality investments not only meet our strict investment criteria but also support our sustainability goals while securing future growth. Strategically, they enhance our network density in key industrial areas in China."

"As a global chemical company, Wanhua Chemical is committed to continuously optimizing industrial structure and actively setting a benchmark for low-carbon and green development in the chemical industry," said Liao Zengtai, Chairman of Wanhua Chemical Group. "For many years, Linde has been safely and reliably supplying industrial gases to support the growth of our business. With an increasing global focus on sustainability, our new cooperation enables us to have more confidence in the future."

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com


Contacts:
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: [email protected]		Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Linde plc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763857/Linde-to-De-captivate-Multiple-Air-Separation-Units-and-Expand-Cooperation-with-Wanhua-Chemical-Group

img.ashx?id=763857
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.