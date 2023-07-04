MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV & PETVW) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals and animal athletes is pleased to announce that Dr. Jeremy Caplin has accepted a position with the Company as its new Research Director.



"Jeremy is a key addition to our research and development team,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “Jeremy’s prior experiences with other world renown laboratories and biomaterial research institutions provides us an innovative expert to better understand, develop and apply our proprietary protein-based biomaterials.”

Dr. Caplin received his PhD degree in bioengineering at Georgia Institute of Technology, where he developed a hydrogel platform as an implantable biomaterial for local and sustained drug delivery to treat orthopedic hardware infections for various bone injuries and defects in both small and large animal models. He has extensive experience in areas such as: the synthesis and development of various biomaterial platforms, including hydrogels, PLGA nanoparticles, and liposomes; and translating the developed platform to preclinical studies through the development of animal models as the lead surgeon. Through this work, Dr. Caplin collaborated on an ovine ulnar osteotomy model for infection clearance and bone regeneration with the Department of Large Animal Medicine at UGA, phage microparticles and lysostaphin treatment of wound infections with the Naval Medical Research Center, and cystic fibrosis treatment utilizing phage microparticles at the Emory Antibiotic Resistance Center. Prior to his Ph.D. work, he obtained his Master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University. While at Iowa State, his focus was in thermofluid sciences and his thesis work was in the field of organ-on-a-chip technology. Between Dr. Caplin’s Master’s and PhD programs, he joined the Langer Lab at MIT as a research technician. This research project was a collaboration between Professors Robert Langer, Dan Anderson, and Phil Sharp to create a high throughput microfluidic device for single-cell microRNA sequencing. He also was selected for the NSF EAPSI fellowship to collaborate with labs at Seoul National University and was also selected for the Lush Young Researcher Prize, which recognizes work done in researching alternatives to animal testing, wherein he was selected among 13 finalists from around the world. Most recently, he was nominated by Georgia Tech to participate in the Global Young Scientists Summit in Singapore, to engage with top scientific minds from across the world. Dr. Caplin also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota.

“I am incredibly excited to join the PetVivo manufacturing, research and development team to contribute to development and commercialization of its life changing veterinary medical devices, including Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology,” said Dr. Caplin. “I truly believe PetVivo’s platform technology has the ability to improve the medical outcome of humans and animals that suffer from one or more debilitating afflictions, thereby enhancing their lives.”

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and its innovative product, Spryng, please contact [email protected] or visit https://petvivo.com/ and https://sp r yn g h ealth.com/ .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. ( PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale to veterinarians.

