Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced that it was awarded a position on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Enterprise Development, Operations Services (EDOS) contract, a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with a ceiling value of $2.6 billion. The multiple-award BPA has a seven-year period of performance.

The IRS’s information technology teams work to deliver IT services and solutions that drive effective tax administration. The transformational EDOS contract supports IRS’ applications development portfolio to modernize mission critical applications efficiently and cost-effectively, while implementing annual tax season legislative requirements. EDOS is designed for task orders that will support the filing season and the agency’s legislatively mandated modernization goals.

“EDOS is an exciting milestone in a period of transformation for the IRS to reimagine the taxpayer experience,” said Richard Crowe, Booz Allen’s Civil sector president. “We look forward to the opportunity to apply our decades of experience in powering data-enabled missions as we enhance the way the IRS serves the public by modernizing legacy systems, building up and leveraging data and analytics and delivering cutting-edge technology to operate more effectively.”

With this contract, Booz Allen builds upon an established track record of more than 25 years as a strategic mission partner supporting the IRS. Booz Allen applies a deep understanding of the complexities of maintaining a portfolio of more than 400 systems and balancing tax filing season deadlines against decommissioning, consolidation, and re-platforming to reduce the agency’s legacy IT footprint, while building new systems to support the ever-changing demands of all citizens.

“Meeting the demands of today’s digital citizen requires expertise in modernization, operations and maintenance with complex systems across the federal government,” said Paul Tartaglione, a senior vice president in Booz Allen’s Civil business. “Our deep mission understanding—coupled with our proven track record of applying artificial intelligence, machine learning and cybersecurity to federal missions—enables us to play a pivotal role in enhancing the functionality and efficiency of IRS’ systems. Booz Allen is committed to supporting IRS’ modernization and tax administration efforts for years to come.”

Read more about how Booz Allen helps federal agencies modernize by acquiring, integrating, and scaling the platforms and technologies they need to power their most critical missions.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Trusted to transform missions with the power of tomorrow’s technologies, Booz Allen Hamilton advances the nation’s most critical civil, defense, and national security priorities. We lead, invest, and invent where it’s needed most—at the forefront of complex missions, using innovation to define the future. We combine our in-depth expertise in AI and cybersecurity with leading-edge technology and engineering practices to deliver impactful solutions. Combining more than 100 years of strategic consulting expertise with the perspectives of diverse talent, we ensure results by integrating technology with an enduring focus on our clients. We’re first to the future—moving missions forward to realize our purpose: Empower People to Change the World®.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 31,900 people globally as of March 31, 2023 and had revenue of $9.3 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2023. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include prospective performance and opportunities, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “outlook,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “preliminary,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 26, 2023. All forward looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

BAHPR-CW

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627315666/en/