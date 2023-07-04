Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its second quarter 2023 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. On Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Operating Officer Yael Duffy and Chief Financial Officer Brian Donley will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 418-4826. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 902-6758. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 6832934.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.ilptreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2023, ILPT’s portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 78% of ILPT’s annualized rental revenues as of March 31, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.ilptreit.com.

