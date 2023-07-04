EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , the primary operating subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NMIH), announced today that it has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the eighth year in a row.



Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. It partners with FORTUNE to produce the annual FORTUNE “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list, as well as lists in several other categories. Only a small percentage of firms that take the company-wide trust index survey receive certification.

“We are delighted to once again be recognized as a Great Place to Work,” said Adam Pollitzer, President and CEO of National MI. “Our employees are the key to our ongoing success and we’re proud to have an inclusive, collaborative culture where our people feel energized to perform their best.”

In the survey, National MI’s employees gave the company particularly high marks in the following areas, among others:

Customers rate the service the company delivers as “excellent”

Employees feel a sense of pride in what the company has accomplished

Employees are made to feel welcome when they join the company

Employees are encouraged to balance their work life and their personal life

“We are grateful for the valuable feedback from our employees and use the survey results to further enhance National MI’s programs and policies,” said Allison Miller, National MI’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “We work hard to make National MI a place where people develop rewarding careers and are glad to come to work each day. This years’ certification shows that our efforts to foster a strong corporate culture continue to pay off.”

A summary of these ratings can be found on Great Place to Work's website.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

