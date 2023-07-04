Metalert Introduces AI Technology for Virtual Urgent Care & Healthcare Management

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetAlert, Inc. ( MLRT), a pioneer in location sensitive health monitoring devices and wearable technology products for remote patient Monitoring, announced it has signed an agreement with HandsFree Heath to offer their HFH Go Digital Health Tool, a mobile health solution designed to improve compliance and healthcare management. Included with the app will be access to a nationwide urgent care Telehealth service.

MetAlert, Inc. will begin early enrollment starting July 1st, 2023, through the HFH virtual healthcare assistant app and the MetAlert portal. This medical concierge and virtual urgent care service will enable individuals to reach a medical provider by phone, chat, or webcam within minutes, rather than hours or days, through a nationwide urgent care Telehealth service and national network of US-licensed, board-certified medical providers. The service will include diagnosis and personalized treatment plans without having to leave your home.

Some of the benefits include:

  • Track your health, (blood pressure, glucose, heart rate, temperature, weight and more);
  • Chart your progress;
  • Set appointments and reminder notifications;
  • Search for providers;
  • Ask WellBe health related questions.

WellBe®, the HIPAA-compliant smart health assistant which runs on AI technology, is a voice-enabled digital health platform that keeps seniors, caregivers, families, and even businesses connected to their health and wellness.

“This is one more piece of MetAlert’s 360-degree approach to provide additional subscription services for comprehensive remote patient monitoring and long-term predictive analytics, to the ADA community we serve,” stated Patrick Bertagna MetAlert CEO. “With our patented GPS SmartSole plus, 3D infrared RoomMate for indoor remote patient monitoring, and now adding Telehealth urgent care and WellBe (your AI smart health assistant), MetAlert is able to provide a host of data collection wearable devices, wander assistance with real-time recovery, fall prevention assistance, remote urgent care assistance, and symptoms and treatment assistance, all under one platform, with easy monthly payments.”

For more information on early enrollment please visit https://metalert.com/hands-free-tele-health/

For all press or sales inquiries, please contact MetAlert at [email protected]

About HandsFree Health

HandsFree Health offers a suite of SaaS for health and PERS needs for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health™ has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice-enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe® is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA-compliant platform.

Media contact: [email protected]
Sales contact: [email protected]

About MetAlert, Inc.:

MetAlert ( MLRT) and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, distributing, selling, and licensing products, services, and intellectual property in the GPS/BLE wearable technology, personal location, wandering assistive technology, and health data collection and monitoring. With over 20 years of experience and an extensive patent portfolio, MetAlert is a leading solution provider for consumers/patients afflicted with Alzheimer, dementia, and autism. This market represents approximately 2.9% of the world’s population. The company offers global end-to-end hardware, software, and connectivity solutions, in addition to developing two-way tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products, enterprise and government agency applications. Utilizing the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC, and BLE technologies, enabling caregivers to track and monitor patients in real time. Known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert’s subscription-based business model is built around technology innovation with intellectual property protection. The company has international distributors servicing customers across the globe with subscribers in over 40 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities, municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers. www.MetAlert.com

