CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. ( RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness frozen food company, today announced the expansion of their innovative Breaded Chicken and Asian Entrees platforms into Walmart stores nationwide. By the end of June 2023, 4,000+ Walmart stores nationwide will now carry these items.

With over 90% of all Americans living within ten miles of a Walmart store, this new distribution is a meaningful step forward to our goal of improving the lives of millions of people by making nutritious foods more accessible. RGF’s Breaded Chicken Nuggets & Strips have almost twice the Protein and significantly less carbs than the leading breaded chicken brand* in grocery stores today and are low in sodium. The difference vs. other conventional chicken nuggets and strips is RGF uses a proprietary breading that is high in protein, grain free and gluten free versus other chicken nuggets that use processed sugar, flour, and grains. In addition, RGF uses whole muscle chicken breast which equates to 2g-3g Net Carbs & 23g of Protein per serving. Equally as compelling from a nutritious standpoint, is RGF’s Asian Entrees, which tout 1g of sugar and 20g+ protein per serving. Compare that to other Asian Entrees available today with 45g+ sugar per box and less protein than RGF**.

“Consumers are looking for more nutritious options than what is available today, and our expansion in over 4,000 Walmart stores provides virtually every American with easy access to more nutritious versions of the foods that we all love,” said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of Real Good Foods. “Lack of access to better, more nutritious foods is the leading problem in the growing diabetes epidemic, where 1 in 3 people are now pre-diabetic in the US; we are excited to offer foods that not only provide the right nutrition but also taste delicious. We are proud to offer these options at Walmart stores nationwide and look forward to more opportunities to improve human health.”

*The leading Breaded Chicken Brand in Grocery Stores today has 11g – 14g of Protein per serving, 14g – 18g of carbs per serving.

**The Leading Asian Entrees brand in Grocery Stores today has 45g – 70g of sugar per box, and 12g – 15g of protein per serving.

Real Good Foods Breaded Chicken has 23g of protein per serving and only 2g – 3g of net carbs per serving. Real Good Foods Asian Entrees have only 1g of sugar and 23g of protein per serving.

About The Real Good Food Company

Real Good Foods ( RGF) is a leading health and wellness frozen foods company, providing a better way to enjoy your favorite foods. The Company’s mission is to provide “Real Food You Feel Good About Eating”, making delicious, nutritious foods that are low in sugar, low in carbohydrates and high in protein. The Real Good Foods family of products includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks – available in over 16,000 stores nationwide with additional direct-to-consumer options.

To learn more, please visit our website at realgoodfoods.com

