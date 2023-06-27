Meaningful Improvements Made Across People, Planet and Performance

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) today published its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR). The CSR provides a detailed overview of the company's efforts to further its Sustainability strategy in the areas of People, Planet, and Performance.

Throughout 2022, Koppers achieved important advances toward creating sustainable value for the company and its stakeholders. Some key highlights include:

Enhanced the company's long-term Sustainability Plan and formalized a Sustainability governance structure.

Improved safety performance with 19 out of 34 facilities working accident-free (an increase from 16 in 2021).

Expanded investment in career growth and continuing education opportunities for employees through Koppers College.

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 49% since the baseline year of 2007, moving closer to the company's goal of a 50% reduction by 2030.

Achieved record-setting financial results including record sales and record adjusted EBITDA.

Issued a number of patents, including on a process to produce a coal tar pitch with low impurity content that has the potential to serve the emerging electric vehicle (EV) and lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery markets globally.

Received its own US EPA registration for DCOI wood preservative, which replaces a non-Koppers product that regulators have phased out of use.

Earned recognition for the third consecutive year from Newsweek magazine as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies."

Received recognition from USA TODAY on its first ever list of "America's Climate Leaders," which consists of companies across the United States that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity between 2019 and 2021, specifically Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue.

"With each year, our culture of Sustainability becomes more fully rooted in all aspects of our business," said Leslie Hyde, Koppers Chief Sustainability Officer. "This growing sense of ownership by our leaders and teams, supported by regular communication on progress and new ideas, all combine to keep our Sustainability-driven culture on a positive path forward, as demonstrated by our results in 2022."

President and Chief Executive Officer Leroy Ball added, "Our company values of People, Planet, and Performance provide the foundation and roadmap forward for our employees around the world. Recognizing the importance of each, dedicating the proper level of resources, and keeping them in balance provides both an ongoing challenge and our best path to continued success."

To read the 2022 CSR and learn more about Sustainability at Koppers, click here.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australia, and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

