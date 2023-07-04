CIBC Innovation Banking Provides Growth Capital to KeyOps

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CIBC Innovation Banking announced today that it has provided growth financing to KeyOps, a Toronto-based insights and engagement platform that connects physicians to life science companies. KeyOps will use the funds to invest in product development and expansion into the US market.

Founded in 2020, KeyOps helps improve health care by driving the digital transformation of knowledge and insights exchanged between pharmaceutical commercial teams and health care providers.

“Physician insights play an essential role in helping pharmaceutical companies make strategic decisions – but traditional engagement methods are time consuming and costly,” said Peter Doulas, CEO, KeyOps. “Our innovative, digital-first approach removes the friction from physician engagement providing pharmaceutical commercial teams with fast, accurate data from a diverse and trusted provider network. We are pleased to work with CIBC Innovation Banking as the team helps us accelerate our growth to the next stage and beyond.”

“We’re really excited to work with KeyOps as it solves a real pain point for both health care providers and pharmaceutical companies,” said Amy Olah, Managing Director in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Toronto office. “KeyOps is well positioned to fill the gap as more pharmaceutical commercial teams, physicians and companies shift to digital channels.”

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking, private banking, wealth management and capital markets businesses.

About KeyOps

KeyOps is an insights and engagement platform that breaks down the communication barriers between life science companies and healthcare providers to enable better, real-time decision making for medical affairs, marketing and sales teams. Through a trusted and compliant digital platform, customers can build and manage on-demand relationships with a diverse, influential community of key opinion leaders and medical experts. For more information visit www.keyops.io, email at [email protected] or follow @keyopsinc on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230627924248r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627924248/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.