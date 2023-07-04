Kodak Expands Advanced Materials & Chemicals Offering with Textile Test Facility

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Kodak announces the opening of its Textile Test Facility which will provide a comprehensive range of testing services to textile developers, manufacturers and academic institutions to assess specific properties and performance attributes of fabrics. The offering leverages Kodak’s infrastructure and expertise in advanced materials and chemicals and is an extension of the company’s recent initiative in manufacturing light-blocking fabrics under the KODALUX brand name. The textile test facility is located in the company’s Eastman Business Park in Rochester, NY.

The new testing facility is ISO certified for providing NFPA 701 Fire Retardancy Testing for textile products. In addition, the facility will provide testing for Color Fastness, Light Blocking or Room Darkening, Tensile and Tear Testing, Stiffness Testing for objective characterization of hand/drape properties and Abrasion Testing. Testing procedures are based on established ASTM and or AATCC methodologies.

“Our new service makes it easy for customers in the textile industry to access most sophisticated fabric testing procedures,” said Terry Taber, Kodak’s Chief Technical Officer and SVP, Advanced Materials & Chemicals. “Customers can rely on Kodak for the highest quality testing to help them meet the most exacting standards. Looking forward, we are committed to expanding the scope of this initiative with additional test resources to meet customer needs.”

Inquiries and requests should be sent to [email protected]

Kodak and Kodalux are trademarks of Kodak.

About Kodak

Kodak (NYSE: KODK) is a leading global manufacturer focused on commercial print and advanced materials & chemicals. With 79,000 worldwide patents earned over 130 years of R&D, we believe in the power of technology and science to enhance what the world sees and creates. Our innovative, award-winning products, combined with our customer-first approach, make us the partner of choice for commercial printers worldwide. Kodak is committed to environmental stewardship, including industry leadership in developing sustainable solutions for print. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, or follow us on Twitter @Kodak and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230627757109r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627757109/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.