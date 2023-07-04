Kodak announces the opening of its Textile Test Facility which will provide a comprehensive range of testing services to textile developers, manufacturers and academic institutions to assess specific properties and performance attributes of fabrics. The offering leverages Kodak’s infrastructure and expertise in advanced materials and chemicals and is an extension of the company’s recent initiative in manufacturing light-blocking fabrics under the KODALUX brand name. The textile test facility is located in the company’s Eastman Business Park in Rochester, NY.

The new testing facility is ISO certified for providing NFPA 701 Fire Retardancy Testing for textile products. In addition, the facility will provide testing for Color Fastness, Light Blocking or Room Darkening, Tensile and Tear Testing, Stiffness Testing for objective characterization of hand/drape properties and Abrasion Testing. Testing procedures are based on established ASTM and or AATCC methodologies.

“Our new service makes it easy for customers in the textile industry to access most sophisticated fabric testing procedures,” said Terry Taber, Kodak’s Chief Technical Officer and SVP, Advanced Materials & Chemicals. “Customers can rely on Kodak for the highest quality testing to help them meet the most exacting standards. Looking forward, we are committed to expanding the scope of this initiative with additional test resources to meet customer needs.”

Inquiries and requests should be sent to [email protected]

Kodak and Kodalux are trademarks of Kodak.

About Kodak

Kodak (NYSE: KODK) is a leading global manufacturer focused on commercial print and advanced materials & chemicals. With 79,000 worldwide patents earned over 130 years of R&D, we believe in the power of technology and science to enhance what the world sees and creates. Our innovative, award-winning products, combined with our customer-first approach, make us the partner of choice for commercial printers worldwide. Kodak is committed to environmental stewardship, including industry leadership in developing sustainable solutions for print. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, or follow us on Twitter @Kodak and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627757109/en/