Amy Heidersbach Joins DHI Group, Inc. as Chief Marketing Officer

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) (“DHI” or “The Company”) announced today it has hired Amy Heidersbach as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Based in Denver, Ms. Heidersbach will lead DHI's marketing organization, with responsibility for the Company's digital marketing strategy, product marketing, demand generation and branding for Dice, the leading technology career marketplace connecting technology professionals with employers. Ms. Heidersbach will focus on marketing efforts to grow the number of clients and candidates on DHI’s platforms as well as increase their engagement. Ms. Heidersbach will join DHI’s executive team and report directly to CEO, Art Zeile.

“Amy’s ROI-driven approach to integrated marketing programs in support of revenue and customer goals will seamlessly fit at DHI,” said Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer of DHI Group, Inc. “We were drawn to Amy’s deeply analytical focus as well as her experience at SaaS companies and in the talent acquisition space, particularly leading marketing initiatives at two-sided marketplaces. We look forward to her leadership growing our product positioning, go-to-market strategy and brand development to bring the Dice brand to the next level.”

Ms. Heidersbach is a five-time, full stack Chief Marketing Officer, at Alteryx, CareerBuilder, Needle, Helping Hands Community, and most recently, at Persado, a high-growth, generative AI business. Ms. Heidersbach has also held marketing leadership roles at PayPal, Visa, and Capital One where she implemented large-scale digital, brand and product marketing initiatives to open new markets, accelerate customer acquisition and engagement, and drive significant revenue growth.

“I’ve long believed that the most valuable differentiator for any company is talent. It’s clear that DHI has built two of the most valuable talent marketplaces for specialized, high-demand talent available today. And I’m excited to join the exceptional Dice and ClearanceJobs teams to help deliver market-leading innovation that enables customers to meet their talent goals and grow themselves,” said Amy Heidersbach, Chief Marketing Officer at DHI.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI’s two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technology professionals based on the skills requested. The Company’s patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow tech professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230627601638r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627601638/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.