DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) (“DHI” or “The Company”) announced today it has hired Amy Heidersbach as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Based in Denver, Ms. Heidersbach will lead DHI's marketing organization, with responsibility for the Company's digital marketing strategy, product marketing, demand generation and branding for Dice, the leading technology career marketplace connecting technology professionals with employers. Ms. Heidersbach will focus on marketing efforts to grow the number of clients and candidates on DHI’s platforms as well as increase their engagement. Ms. Heidersbach will join DHI’s executive team and report directly to CEO, Art Zeile.

“Amy’s ROI-driven approach to integrated marketing programs in support of revenue and customer goals will seamlessly fit at DHI,” said Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer of DHI Group, Inc. “We were drawn to Amy’s deeply analytical focus as well as her experience at SaaS companies and in the talent acquisition space, particularly leading marketing initiatives at two-sided marketplaces. We look forward to her leadership growing our product positioning, go-to-market strategy and brand development to bring the Dice brand to the next level.”

Ms. Heidersbach is a five-time, full stack Chief Marketing Officer, at Alteryx, CareerBuilder, Needle, Helping Hands Community, and most recently, at Persado, a high-growth, generative AI business. Ms. Heidersbach has also held marketing leadership roles at PayPal, Visa, and Capital One where she implemented large-scale digital, brand and product marketing initiatives to open new markets, accelerate customer acquisition and engagement, and drive significant revenue growth.

“I’ve long believed that the most valuable differentiator for any company is talent. It’s clear that DHI has built two of the most valuable talent marketplaces for specialized, high-demand talent available today. And I’m excited to join the exceptional Dice and ClearanceJobs teams to help deliver market-leading innovation that enables customers to meet their talent goals and grow themselves,” said Amy Heidersbach, Chief Marketing Officer at DHI.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI’s two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technology professionals based on the skills requested. The Company’s patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow tech professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627601638/en/