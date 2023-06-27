Pure Storage Opens New Global Headquarters in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 27, 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced the opening of its new global corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, California to provide state-of-the-art support to employees and customers as the company's industry-leading innovations continue to drive strong growth.

Industry Significance

In the last year, Pure Storage's customer base has surpassed 11,500 customers, with annual revenue reaching a milestone of $2.8 billion USD. The new space, designed with sustainability top of mind, will serve customers and employees, while accommodating headcount growth as the company continues its strong growth trajectory and invests in talent.

News Highlights

Designing a new corporate home that is uniquely Pure Storage, the headquarters in the Santa Clara includes:

  • Workspace purpose-built for Pure Storage's engineer-centric and team-oriented mindset, with a next-gen lab and training center.
  • A new executive briefing center to host customers and partners.
  • A LEED Gold certified building, Pure Storage's new headquarters has sustainability woven throughout its design, functionality, and daily use. It features EV charging stations, solar panels, waste-reducing conservation efforts, and starting next year, will rely entirely on renewable energy.

In honor of the move and to acknowledge the community, Pure Storage's corporate foundation, Pure Good, has made a grant to Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and will be supporting the organization with company-led volunteerism throughout the month.

Executive Insight

"Next year, Pure Storage will turn 15, and we've grown as fast or faster than any other enterprise technology company, ever. The opening of our new global headquarters – our new home – marks another important milestone on our innovation journey and mission to satisfy the entirety of our customers' storage needs." – John "Coz" Colgrove, Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Pure Storage

About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Analyst Recognition:
Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage
Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Pure Storage and the Pure Storage P Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Pure Storage Inc. Trademark List can be found at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html.

SOURCE Pure Storage

