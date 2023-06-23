Insider Sell: Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc CEO Sharon John Sells 76,698 Shares

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On June 23, 2023, President and CEO Sharon John sold 76,698 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (

BBW, Financial), a leading interactive retail company that allows customers to create their own customized stuffed animals. This sale comes as part of a series of transactions made by John over the past year, totaling 128,765 shares sold and no shares purchased.

1673692686617411584.png

Sharon John has been with Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc since 2013, initially serving as Chief Executive Officer and Chief President Bear before being promoted to President and CEO in 2016. Under her leadership, the company has expanded its product offerings and improved its financial performance.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc operates over 400 stores worldwide, offering a unique and interactive experience for customers to create their own stuffed animals. The company also sells a variety of clothing, accessories, and other merchandise related to its core product line. In addition to its retail stores, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc has a strong online presence and has partnered with various entertainment properties to create themed products.

Insider Trends and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc, while there have been 18 insider sells. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking advantage of a high stock price to cash in on their holdings.

On the day of Sharon John's recent sale, shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc were trading at $20.15, giving the stock a market cap of $285.020 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 6.02, which is lower than the industry median of 16.02 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

1673692702979391488.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

Conclusion

While the recent insider sell by Sharon John may raise some concerns for investors, it is essential to consider the overall context of the transaction and the company's valuation. With a price-earnings ratio lower than the industry median and a fairly valued price-to-GF-Value ratio, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc's stock may still present an attractive investment opportunity.

However, investors should keep an eye on the insider transaction trends and monitor the company's financial performance to make informed decisions. As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making any investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.