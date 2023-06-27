Healthcare compliance solution, offered by company's Legal & Regulatory division, recognized in the Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution category

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that its healthcare coding, reimbursement, and compliance solution MediRegs was named a winner in the 38th annual SIIA CODiE Awards. MediRegs won in the Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution category under Business Technology.

Wolters Kluwer's MediRegs allows users to address multiple challenges facing the industry by providing immediate access to premier content, coding tools, and calculators. The solution offers customers premier healthcare reimbursement and regulatory software, a SaaS workflow solution, and integration options, helping them keep up to date on constantly changing healthcare regulations and reimbursement.

"The healthcare landscape is increasingly complex with constantly changing healthcare regulations and reimbursement, and we ensure MediRegs continues providing proactive and precise solutions to our customers," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Winning a prestigious award like the CODiEs is a true testament to our team's incredible work, and we are honored to be recognized."

The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Business Technology products across the country and around the world. The CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program and recognize companies, products, and services as leaders in innovation and excellence. The winners represent the most innovative and impactful applications and products from software developers, content, media, and related technologies. Details about each winner are available, here: https://siia.net/codie/2023-codie-business-technology-winners/

MediRegs was also honored as a Stevie® Award winner in the 2023 American Business Awards® in multiple categories. The solution won gold in the Health & Medical Information Solution category, and bronze in both the Healthcare Technology Solution and Customer Service Team of the Year categories. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Frank Ready

Senior Specialist, External Communications

Legal & Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer

Office: 717-205-3647

Email: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwers-mediregs-honored-as-a-2023-siia-codie-award-winner-301864525.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.