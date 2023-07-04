HashiCorp Acquires BluBracket to Expand its Secrets Management Capabilities

BluBracket’s code security product will complement and expand HashiCorp Vault

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. ( HCP), a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced it has acquired BluBracket, an innovator in code security for developers and security engineers. With this acquisition, HashiCorp is expanding its product portfolio to enable customers to discover and manage their entire secrets inventory.

BluBracket lets organizations prevent, find, and fix risks across multiple threat vectors including source code, development environments, and code pipelines. With BluBracket’s capabilities, companies can ship secure code without compromising speed or changing developer workflows, so their teams can securely build and deliver new applications. BluBracket’s ongoing scanning of secrets will complement HashiCorp Vault’s secrets management functionality to help prevent accidental leaks and secret sprawl.

BluBracket was founded by industry veterans who previously founded Vera Security, and who’ve supported security initiatives for many of the world’s largest companies.

“We are excited to welcome BluBracket to HashiCorp,” said Dave McJannet, CEO, HashiCorp. “Security is critical for cloud platform teams as they bring order and consistency to their companies’ cloud adoption efforts, and BluBracket will help HashiCorp Vault expand into new areas as part of a more comprehensive lifecycle of managing secrets.”

“BluBracket is proud to be joining HashiCorp,” said Prakash Linga, co-founder & CEO, BluBracket. “We have long admired HashiCorp and believe our product will enrich HashiCorp Vault's secrets management user experience. We look forward to working with the HashiCorp team on building our product into Vault and collaborating on the full lifecycle of secrets management for the cloud.”

HashiCorp will initially integrate BluBracket’s functionality into HashiCorp Vault as part of ongoing efforts to expand HashiCorp’s zero trust capabilities with full secret lifecycle management by adding detection and remediation workflows, with new product capabilities expected later this year.

About HashiCorp
HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary™, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers products as open source, enterprise, and as managed cloud services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

