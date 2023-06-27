25 Consumers Affirm UltraShear Nano-THC Spray Produces Desired Fast Initial and Max Effects,

No Lung/Health Concerns from Smoke/Vape, and No Delayed and/or Impatient Excess Dosing from Edibles

REMINDER: Webinar Focused on the Company's Revolutionary UltraShear Platform Today at 4:30PM EST

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBIO" or "Company") today announced results from a third round of consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray designed for rapid, direct absorption through the cheeks and under the tongue. The Nano-THC Oral Spray was prepared using PBI's revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna (CdC), a CA-licensed manufacturer and long-established provider of innovative, high-quality cannabis products.

An additional 25 consumers recently participated in this on-going focus group testing, bringing the total to over 60 participants to date. Once again, the respondents strongly affirmed key attributes that powerfully differentiate UltraShear processed Nano-THC Oral Spray from the participants previous edible THC experiences, with major emphasis on:

Speedy onset of first effects (average well under ten minutes, with many reports in first few minutes) versus typical THC edibles requiring 30-60 minutes for initial onset. Much faster progression to maximum effects (average well under 30 minutes, with many reports in 20 minutes or less) versus typical THC edibles requiring 60-120 minutes. Elimination of health issues associated with smoking or vaping. Efficiency improvements in dose payload delivery, with many reporting equal or better/greater THC experience from dosing at a fraction of user's normal dosing levels. Stable, all plant formulation is sterile packaged with no added preservatives. Multiple consumers applied a single spray to painful body areas and reported fast to instant transdermal pain relief. Multiple consumers with difficulty in falling asleep detailed how they quickly fell asleep and remained asleep through the night.

Mr. John B. Hollister, PBIO's Director of Sales and Marketing, shared highlights from the three studies: "We continue to be thrilled by the feedback we are receiving from study participants. It confirms our belief that UltraShear is not just the next interesting/better mousetrap - but that it should drive a real paradigm shift and sea change in how a great many cannabis products will be consumed in the future. The nanoemulsions that we are creating for cannabinoids and many other product areas are clearly meeting and fulfilling the challenge of fast, efficient, and effective delivery of historically difficult to absorb oil-soluble active nutrients and therapeutics that all who came before us failed to achieve."

Mr. Hollister continued: "The growing and often unsolicited feedback we are receiving about the potential of these UltraShear nanoemulsified products is very encouraging. One of the study respondents, "AE", asked whether he could spray some on his side where he had strained and injured some muscles in a ski accident, and the pain was seriously impacting his mobility. Within five minutes of four quick sprays on the area, he looked over and said, "This is amazing. I can move again." While THC and CBD are known for pain relief effectiveness, it was shocking to witness the difference in that short amount of time - and we have now received numerous stories of these and even faster experiences."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBIO, summarized: "These extended study results have confirmed the potential for a market transformation in THC consumption with a new oral/transdermal dosing modality in between the existing smoke/vape and edible food/beverage bifurcation of this enormous market. We believe that the customer experience with UltraShear processed Nano-THC will be compelling to drive a tidal change in the market, with potential for explosive adoption of UltraShear processed Nano-THC."

Mr. Schumacher continued: "We are experiencing similar reactions and developments as we work with early partners across multiple other markets in nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food/beverage, and more. The second half of 2023 is poised to be a watershed transformational time for PBI, as we capitalize on the roll-out of the UltraShear platform, not just in cannabis, but across other major consumer-driven markets as well."

About Today's UltraShear Platform Webinar

The Company's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, is the featured speaker at an online webinar scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 4:30 PM EST. The webinar is entitled: "From Concepts to Success: Pressure BioSciences UltraShear™ Platform Revolutionizing Cannabis, Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and Multiple Other Industries." During this webinar, participants can expect to gain a quick overview of Pressure BioSciences Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) and its core technologies and products, as well as learn about the Company's powerful UltraShear Technology platform and its transformative impact on various industries. A Q&A session will follow the formal presentation. Register here to secure your spot: PBIO Webinar Registration 6.27.23

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Our patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. We have recently expanded our market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold™ patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

