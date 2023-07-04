Goldflare Announces the Closing of a Flow-Through Financing

PIEDMONT, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Goldflare Exploration Inc. (

TSXV:GOFL, Financial) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") announces the closing of a flow-through private placement of $324,000 offered to eligible investors at a price of $0.08 per common share. The offering totals 4,050,000 flow-through shares.

No insider participated to this placement and $18,000 intermediary fees were engaged.

The offering is subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities to be issued will be subject to a minimum holding period of four months plus one day.

The placement proceeds will be used to finance "Canadian Exploration Expenses" ("CEEs") (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) on Goldflare's Goldfield mining claims, located in Quebec.

The Company will therefore agree to renounce these exploration expenditures in Canada with an effective date no later than December 31, 2023.

For more information:

Ghislain Morin
CEO
819-354-9439}
[email protected]		Serge Roy
Chairman of the Board
819-856-8435
[email protected]

SOURCE: Goldflare Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763680/Goldflare-Announces-the-Closing-of-a-Flow-Through-Financing

