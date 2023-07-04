New "White Glove" DSD (Direct To Store Delivery) Service Model Pilot Program realized over 250% Increase in Monthly Sales.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / GPO Plus, Inc.(OTCQB:GPOX), a leading product development, manufacturing, and distribution company for specialty retailers, including convenience stores, gas stations, smoke and vape shops announces a shareholder update from GPOX CEO Brett H. Pojunis.

For those new to GPOX, we develop, manufacture and distribute consumer products for specialty retailers, including convenience stores, gas stations, smoke and vape shops. The current product lines we manufacture and sell are Farm Bill compliant hemp-derived CBD and recreational hemp gummies and vapes, as well as nutraceuticals. Additionally, we represent and distribute a wide range of additional products that are well-suited for specialty retailers. Our primary categories are:

Vitamins, Nutraceuticals + Nutritional Products.

Recreational Hemp, Kratom + CBD CPGs (Consumer Packaged Goods).

General Merchandise for Specialty Retailers.

Disposable Nicotine vapes + Accessories.

At GPOX, we are driven by technology in both our systems and execution, employing a multi-channel approach to reach our customers. We recently announced GPOX Labs, which is our division responsible for deploying and enhancing all technology and web properties. We sell products to retail partners and directly to consumers through online and social media channels.

As we continue to expand our products offerings and distribution channels, we have organized our business in four key areas:

Products (developing and manufacturing unique products)

(developing and manufacturing unique products) Sales (a technology and data driven approach)

(a technology and data driven approach) Distribution (getting both our products and the products we represent to consumers through Direct Store Delivery "DSD" and independent sales organizations "ISO's)

(getting both our products and the products we represent to consumers through Direct Store Delivery "DSD" and independent sales organizations "ISO's) Branding (promoting our Products and our Company)

In April of 2022, we announced the formation of DISTRO , an operational division to focus on increasing retail distribution. At that time, we also announced three primary Phase One initiatives focused on adding products and retail partners:

Enter into distribution agreements with brands Sign up retailers as Members (customers) Identify distributors we can acquire

We are thrilled to announce that we achieved significant milestone accomplishments surpassing our expectations over the past year! Here are some highlights of our achievements:

GPOX currently services approximately 570 stores across 12 states centralized in the Southwest and Midwest regions of the United States. Our main distribution hub is located in Lubbock, Texas, servicing approximately 470 retail locations and expanding. We consider DISTRO+ Lubbock a "Regional Hub" supporting a primary geographical area of approximately 150-mile radius and a secondary radius of up to 400 miles. To deliver our high touch, "white-glove" DSD ("Direct to Store Delivery) model and ensure excellence of service, we implemented a "Region Hub" strategy, supported by "Mini Hubs" located outside of the 150-mile radius.

A Mini Hub typically consists of a 1,000 to 2,500 square feet facility and 1 to 2 drivers. When we launch a Mini Hub, we assign our retail partners in the immediate area, which is typically 35 to 45 initial locations. Implementing this approach with two new Mini Hubs has resulted in over a threefold increase in sales for the stores serviced with our new DSD model! The stores in our DSD Pilot Program had average monthly sales of approx. $580 per store, which increased to over $2,120 per month per store with a ramp-up period of just 4 to 6 weeks! The increased sales are being generated by implementing better point-of-sale displays, increasing the number of products we sell, and servicing these stores at least 2 times a month to ensure inventory is maintained. Our delivery drivers stock the shelves, ensure our products are in the best possible location for maximum exposure, and generate an invoice on location for the store manager to approve. Our mission is to provide the best-in-class service to our retail partners. We are also in the process of implementing additional sales and marketing campaigns both on-premise (at each location) and targeted regional marketing to increase sales.

Once a Mini Hub is established and our anchor retail partners are being serviced, we deploy sales representatives in that market to target additional stores in the region with a goal of servicing a minimum of 100 locations from each Mini Hub.

We are now in Phase Two of our growth, focusing on increasing revenue and profit. We have ambitious plans for expansion and expect to launch 4 to 7 additional Mini Hubs by December 2023 and reach a target of over 1,000 retail customer locations before establishing our second Regional Hub. The upcoming scheduled launches include Mini Hubs in Dallas and Austin, Texas, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Wyoming/South Dakota. This expansion includes an additional 116 new retail stores totaling 216 stores serviced with our DSD service. Our sales should increase with each new location and additional product offering.

At GPOX, we are committed to providing value to our investors, partners, suppliers, customers, and shareholders.

In summary, GPOX is a technology driven company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products for specialty retailers. With our strong partnerships, licenses, expanding distribution network, and a focus on innovation, we are poised for continued growth and to create long term value for our stakeholders.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPO Plus (GPOX) is a product development, manufacturing, and distribution company which offers a diverse portfolio of high-quality innovative products sold directly to consumers and retailers. Our business is organized around four key areas: products (developing and manufacturing), distribution (getting our products to customers), marketing (promoting our products), and sales (selling our products to consumers and retailers). Our goal is to expand our product line and distribution reach to meet market demand and the needs of our customers.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com. To activate your free GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir.

About DISTRO+

We help retailers save money + simplify purchasing!

DISTRO+ is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) + distributor of premium products for the emerging specialty retailer sector and wholesalers. DISTRO+ proudly represents best-in-class brands focusing on nutraceuticals, hemp-derived Farm Bill Compliant products, and Kratom. DISTRO+ operates a Direct to Store Delivery "DSD" distribution model, which provides its customers with the highest level of service. It's backed by a robust technology portal that gives our partners and customers the IT backbone to manage logistics, inventory, and payments while shopping from real time product catalogs and inventory. Through the power of Group Purchasing, DISTRO+ offers its network competitive pricing with low MOQs that realize similar discounts as major retailers with large buying power. Visit DISTRO.Plus for more information.

About GPOX Labs

GPOX Labs is the division of GPOPlus+ that powers its technology, product development, and digital marketing to drive growth by improving operational efficiencies, developing innovative consumer products, and exploring new ways to connect with customers. Visit GPOXLabs.com for more information.

About Feel Good Shop+

The Feel Good Shop+ is an innovative "store within a store" retail concept offering an extensive range of CBD and other hemp-derived cannabinoid products. The Feel Good Shop+ offers consumers an extensive range of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including Delta-8, HHC, and other leading products from trusted companies like Hempacco, Kill Cliff, Canopy Growth, and CaliGold's Flavorz. Consumers will be able to find all of their favorite products in one place.

For more information, please visit FeelGoodShop.Plus

About HERBERALL®

Made from Herbs and Plants, HERBERALL® improves energy and mental focus without jitters or crashes. Its natural formula allows you to take it every day and increase your cognitive performance without suffering from withdrawal or side effects.

Our mission is to deliver a brain supplement, aka nootropic, that is powerful yet safe. Our facility is FDA approved and our capsules are vegan, gluten and GMO free and made in the USA from organic ingredients only.

For more information, please visit www.HERBERALL.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

