JLL details progress on sustainability and diversity commitments in 2022 ESG Performance Report

57 minutes ago
CHICAGO, June 27, 2023

Report highlights achievements in climate action, healthy spaces and inclusive places

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL), released its 2022 ESG Performance Report, summarizing significant progress on its goal to transition its spaces to net-zero and achieve the 2030 World GBC Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment. JLL also reports it is on track to achieve key diversity commitments.

"I am pleased to report on the progress we have made to achieve our ESG commitments in 2022. Mirroring our resilient overall business performance, these achievements build on the strong foundations that underpin our ambitious long-term targets," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO.

Key highlights from JLL's 2022 report include the following:

  • Reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 34% across JLL occupied offices, exceeding the planned emissions reduction pathway
  • 29% of electricity across JLL's global portfolio was supplied by, or sourced from, renewable sources
  • Achieved green building certificates across 54% of JLL offices in excess of 10,000 square feet, a 9% increase from 2021
  • Reached 37% female representation in JLL's top two management levels
  • Spent $2.24 billion globally with diverse and small business suppliers

"The actions we're taking have a significant impact beyond our portfolio and our enterprise," said Erin Meezan, JLL CSO. "With buildings responsible for over 60% of overall emissions in cities, decarbonizing as quickly and effectively as possible is critical for the future of all cities, countries and the planet."

As the first real estate company in the world with a net-zero target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, leading the way on sustainability is fundamental to JLL's purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world and to its future long-term growth strategy. For further information, visit: jll.com/sustainability.

About JLL
For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 103,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

