Rapid7 Expands Relationship with AWS To Include InsightIDR Support for AWS AppFabric

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Rapid7’s support of AWS AppFabric continues its commitment to extending monitoring, detection, and response for the cloud

BOSTON, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. ( RPD), a leader in cloud risk and threat detection, today announced that InsightIDR integrates with AWS AppFabric, announced today by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Rapid7’s ability to support AWS AppFabric at launch expands their relationship with AWS and affirms the company’s commitment to extending customers’ monitoring, detection, and response capabilities for the cloud.

As organizations continue to use an increasing number of software as a service (SaaS) applications in their network infrastructure, security professionals must secure these apps with limited visibility into their usage data. This lack of visibility, primarily due to disparate methods of generating and storing data as well as inconsistent data formats, creates blind spots in security teams’ monitoring capabilities and limits their ability to detect malicious behavior.

AWS AppFabric quickly connects SaaS applications across an organization so IT and security teams can easily manage and secure applications using a standard schema, and employees can complete everyday tasks faster using generative artificial intelligence (AI). Rapid7’s support of AWS AppFabric makes it easier than ever for security teams to centralize security data from their SaaS applications in InsightIDR, alongside data pulled in from the rest of their organization’s IT footprint. This allows Rapid7 InsightIDR and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) customers to benefit from faster detection of malicious activity and faster remediations once incidents are detected.

“Adoption of SaaS applications is an ongoing process that comes with its own set of security challenges, but lack of visibility shouldn’t be one of them,” said Jeremiah Dewey, senior vice president, managed services and detection & response technology, Rapid7. “InsightIDR’s immediate support of AWS AppFabric gives Rapid7 customers a clear picture of the activity among their new and existing SaaS apps.”

AWS AppFabric leverages the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) to normalize the data it ingests. Dewey stated, “Rapid7 is a founding member of the OCSF standard and already supports the ingestion of AWS CloudTrail logs in the OCSF format. Rapid7 is excited to see the continued adoption of OCSF and strongly believes that continued adoption of the standard will result in a stronger security posture for individual organizations and the global business community as a whole.”

To learn more about extending monitoring, detection, and response for the cloud with Rapid7 InsightIDR, visit https://www.rapid7.com/products/insightidr/.

About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc. ( RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 10,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media Contact:
Stacey Holleran
Sr. Product & Research Communications Manager
[email protected]
(857) 216-7804

Investor Contact:
Sunil Shah
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(617) 865-4277

ti?nf=ODg2NTU2NyM1NjY3NzQ5IzIwMjgwNDg=
Rapid7.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.