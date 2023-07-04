NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) is pleased to announce that following its previous news release on May 3, 2023, it has received approval to issue 9,886,364 units ("Debt Units") to settle $1,680,681.88 of debt to various creditors (the "Debt Settlement").

Under the terms of the Debt Settlement, the Company will now issue 9,886,364 Debt Units of the Company to individuals who had loaned funds to the Company and to individuals for services rendered which were considered trade payables.

Each Debt Unit consists of one common share of the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") valued at $0.17 per share and one full Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder, on exercise thereof, to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.35 for a period of 36 months from the approval date of this transaction by the TSX Venture Exchange.

As well, Messrs. Saxton, Sawyer and Attaway assigned some of their debt to other persons not related to the Company. Each of Messrs. Saxton, Sawyer, and Attaway are considered to be a "related party" of the Company within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Messrs. Saxton, Sawyer and Attaway received no cash, shares, or warrants for their transactions.

No finder's fees were paid in connection to this Debt Settlement.

The Debt Settlement was unanimously approved by the Company's board of directors with the exception of Mr. Saxton, who has disclosed his interest in the Debt Settlement and abstained from consideration or approval of matters relating to the Debt Settlement.

All securities issued or issuable under the Debt Settlement are subject to a four month hold period expiring on October 28, 2023.

The Company expects that the proposed Debt Settlement and Debt Reorganization will assist the Company in preserving its current cash for working capital and seeking new financing opportunities in order to maintain its operations and advance the exploration, permitting and development of the Company's Pine Grove project in Nevada, its Shawinigan Lake project in Quebec, and the acquisition of other projects.

About Lincoln

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is an advanced-stage gold mine exploration and development company holding a 100% interest in the Pine Grove Gold Project, in the Walker Lane structural zone of western Nevada. The Company has prepared a preliminary economic assessment of the Pine Grove Gold Project pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Lincoln is working with the USFS to secure the permits necessary to develop the Pine Grove Gold Project into a low-cost, open pit, heap leach operation with a high-grade gravity circuit.

Lincoln also has an option on the Shawinigan Lake nickel, copper and cobalt project in Quebec.

Lincoln holds its interest in the Pine Grove project through its wholly owned subsidiary Lincoln Resource Group Corp., a Nevada corporation.

For more information, please contact Paul Saxton, President and CEO of the Company.

On behalf of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Paul Saxton

President and CEO, Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Tel: (604) 688-7377

Email: saxton @ lincolnmining.com

