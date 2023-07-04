Rumble Adds “TheQuartering” Live Show to a Growing Lineup of Gaming and Cultural Content

1 hours ago
Rumble bolsters a rapidly growing portfolio of content with the addition of “TheQuartering” live show.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform ( RUM), announced today that the popular creator “TheQuartering” will feature a live show on Rumble starting next month. Bringing his love of old school video games and irreverent perspective on today's culture and top headlines, a live show by “TheQuartering” bolsters an already impressive lineup of gaming and culture creators who have joined Rumble. An influential thought leader in the gaming world, “TheQuartering” is a bearded friend of the internet with a significant fan base. With 1.55 million YouTube subscribers and over one million total views, plus 124,000 followers on Rumble, “TheQuartering” is expected to boost the fast-growing number of users on the platform.

"I have long supported free speech online and new tech that challenges the monopolistic hold of Youtube and Twitch on the online content world, so naturally I have been a huge supporter of Rumble since the start," said “TheQuartering” creator Jeremy Hambly. "With the current climate of censorship and suppression online, it was time to put my money where my mouth was and make a bold move, one that I hope will inspire my peers to do the same because together we truly can make a difference," he added.

“Along with ‘The Kai N’ Speed Show,’ we are excited to also welcome the unique and offbeat social commentary of ‘TheQuartering’ to our growing lineup of gaming and cultural content,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “There's a reason ‘TheQuartering’ has a loyal fan base, and we're excited to see our number of users continue to grow as more and more people come to Rumble for his bold and unfiltered content," he added.

You can subscribe to TheQuartering's Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/c/TheQuartering.

ABOUT “THEQUARTERING”

Hosted by internet icon Jeremy Hambly, “TheQuartering” delivers an authentic and comedic spin on current events, including politics, comics, video games, and the entertainment industry. Jeremy is known for his outspoken criticism of wokeness in American culture, particularly concerning the canceling of other content creators.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com.

Contact: [email protected]

