NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2023.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27 1.13 % 2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33 0.70 % 3) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27 0.66 % 4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32 0.62 % 5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28 0.57 % 6) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28 0.55 % 7) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.576%, 04/15/35 0.50 % 8) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27 0.49 % 9) Ford Motor Co. 6.10%, 08/19/32 0.49 % 10) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28 0.45 % Investment Type Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade Industrial Communications - Media 7.10 % Consumer Non-Cyclical 6.77 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive 4.47 % Energy 4.12 % Capital Goods 4.08 % Services 3.48 % Consumer Cyclical - Other 3.38 % Basic 3.23 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment 3.16 % Technology 2.51 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers 2.47 % Communications - Telecommunications 2.39 % Transportation - Services 0.80 % Transportation - Airlines 0.63 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants 0.55 % Other Industrial 0.28 % SUBTOTAL 49.42 % Credit Default Swaps 20.43 % Financial Institutions Finance 2.01 % REITs 0.97 % Brokerage 0.84 % Banking 0.60 % Other Finance 0.60 % Insurance 0.29 % SUBTOTAL 5.31 % Utility Electric 0.61 % Natural Gas 0.19 % Other Utility 0.15 % SUBTOTAL 0.95 % SUBTOTAL 76.11 % Corporates - Investment Grade Industrial Energy 2.35 % Consumer Cyclical - Other 1.02 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive 0.94 % Basic 0.90 % Communications - Media 0.59 % Consumer Non-Cyclical 0.40 % Technology 0.40 % Capital Goods 0.33 % Transportation - Airlines 0.31 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment 0.22 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers 0.22 % Other Industrial 0.22 % Communications - Telecommunications 0.19 % Services 0.05 % Transportation - Railroads 0.04 % Transportation - Services 0.03 % SUBTOTAL 8.21 % Financial Institutions Banking 5.09 % Insurance 1.15 % Finance 1.06 % REITs 0.23 % Brokerage 0.11 % SUBTOTAL 7.64 % Utility Electric 0.28 % SUBTOTAL 0.28 % SUBTOTAL 16.13 % Interest Rate Futures 11.28 % Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds Industrial Basic 1.45 % Consumer Cyclical - Other 1.20 % Consumer Non-Cyclical 0.94 % Energy 0.66 % Capital Goods 0.39 % Technology 0.20 % Communications - Telecommunications 0.12 % Communications - Media 0.10 % Services 0.04 % Transportation - Services 0.02 % SUBTOTAL 5.12 % Utility Electric 0.26 % SUBTOTAL 0.26 % Financial Institutions Other Finance 0.02 % Finance 0.01 % REITs 0.01 % SUBTOTAL 0.04 % SUBTOTAL 5.42 % Collateralized Loan Obligations CLO - Floating Rate 4.77 % SUBTOTAL 4.77 % Bank Loans Industrial Consumer Non-Cyclical 0.78 % Technology 0.76 % Communications - Telecommunications 0.72 % Energy 0.45 % Capital Goods 0.39 % Other Industrial 0.30 % Communications - Media 0.23 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive 0.13 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers 0.08 % Services 0.08 % Consumer Cyclical - Other 0.04 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants 0.02 % SUBTOTAL 3.98 % Financial Institutions Insurance 0.17 % Finance 0.03 % SUBTOTAL 0.20 % Utility Electric 0.19 % SUBTOTAL 0.19 % SUBTOTAL 4.37 % Collateralized Mortgage Obligations Risk Share Floating Rate 3.10 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate 0.40 % Non-Agency Floating Rate 0.33 % Agency Fixed Rate 0.31 % SUBTOTAL 4.14 % Emerging Markets - Sovereigns Emerging Markets - Sovereigns 2.30 % Credit Default Swaps 0.27 % SUBTOTAL 2.57 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Credit Default Swaps 1.56 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS 0.58 % Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS 0.03 % SUBTOTAL 2.17 % U.S. Government & Government Sponsored Agency Obligations 2.13 % Total Return Swaps 1.10 % Quasi-Sovereigns Quasi-Sovereign Bonds 0.78 % SUBTOTAL 0.78 % Common Stocks 0.69 % Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds 0.46 % Preferred Stocks Industrials 0.20 % SUBTOTAL 0.20 % Inflation-Linked Securities 0.19 % Asset-Backed Securities Other ABS - Fixed Rate 0.10 % Autos - Fixed Rate 0.08 % SUBTOTAL 0.18 % Forward Currency Exchange Contracts Currency Instruments 0.13 % SUBTOTAL 0.13 % EM Government Agencies 0.07 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements -0.86 % Cash & Cash Equivalents Cash 2.01 % Funds and Investment Trusts 0.63 % SUBTOTAL 2.64 % Derivative Offsets Futures Offsets -11.24 % Swap Offsets -23.43 % SUBTOTAL -34.67 % TOTAL 100.00 % Country Breakdown Portfolio % United States 71.62 % United Kingdom 4.73 % Germany 1.98 % Canada 1.86 % Luxembourg 1.65 % France 1.55 % Brazil 1.44 % Mexico 1.04 % Italy 0.96 % India 0.82 % Spain 0.75 % Colombia 0.68 % Dominican Republic 0.67 % Macau 0.66 % Australia 0.64 % Hong Kong 0.60 % Nigeria 0.53 % China 0.52 % Israel 0.51 % Ireland 0.41 % Switzerland 0.41 % Netherlands 0.38 % South Africa 0.34 % Angola 0.33 % Finland 0.32 % Peru 0.31 % Sweden 0.30 % Norway 0.27 % Zambia 0.25 % Kazakhstan 0.24 % Gabon 0.23 % Japan 0.22 % Indonesia 0.21 % Slovenia 0.17 % Egypt 0.15 % Argentina 0.14 % Ukraine 0.14 % Guatemala 0.13 % Jersey (Channel Islands) 0.13 % Turkey 0.13 % Czech Republic 0.12 % El Salvador 0.12 % South Korea 0.10 % Panama 0.09 % Venezuela 0.08 % Ghana 0.07 % Jamaica 0.07 % Belgium 0.05 % Chile 0.05 % Senegal 0.05 % Kuwait 0.04 % Morocco 0.04 % Cayman Islands 0.02 % Ecuador 0.02 % Trinidad and Tobago 0.02 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.64 % Total Investments 100.00 % Net Currency Exposure Breakdown Portfolio % US Dollar 100.22 % Canadian Dollar 0.13 % Argentine Peso 0.01 % Japanese Yen 0.01 % Norwegian Krone 0.01 % Australian Dollar -0.01 % Swiss Franc -0.01 % Colombian Peso -0.14 % Euro -0.22 % Total Net Assets 100.00 % Credit Rating Portfolio % AAA 3.87 % AA 0.65 % A 2.65 % BBB 16.62 % BB 39.90 % B 24.53 % CCC 6.56 % CC 0.26 % C 0.08 % D 0.04 % Not Rated 3.13 % Short Term Investments 0.63 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements -0.86 % N/A