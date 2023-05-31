AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2023.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.13 %

2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.70 %

3) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.66 %

4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.62 %

5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.57 %

6) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.55 %

7) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.576%, 04/15/35

0.50 %

8) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27

0.49 %

9) Ford Motor Co. 6.10%, 08/19/32

0.49 %

10) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28

0.45 %

Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

7.10 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.77 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

4.47 %

Energy

4.12 %

Capital Goods

4.08 %

Services

3.48 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.38 %

Basic

3.23 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

3.16 %

Technology

2.51 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.47 %

Communications - Telecommunications

2.39 %

Transportation - Services

0.80 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.63 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.55 %

Other Industrial

0.28 %

SUBTOTAL

49.42 %

Credit Default Swaps

20.43 %

Financial Institutions

Finance

2.01 %

REITs

0.97 %

Brokerage

0.84 %

Banking

0.60 %

Other Finance

0.60 %

Insurance

0.29 %

SUBTOTAL

5.31 %

Utility

Electric

0.61 %

Natural Gas

0.19 %

Other Utility

0.15 %

SUBTOTAL

0.95 %

SUBTOTAL

76.11 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

2.35 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.02 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.94 %

Basic

0.90 %

Communications - Media

0.59 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.40 %

Technology

0.40 %

Capital Goods

0.33 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.31 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.22 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.22 %

Other Industrial

0.22 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.19 %

Services

0.05 %

Transportation - Railroads

0.04 %

Transportation - Services

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

8.21 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

5.09 %

Insurance

1.15 %

Finance

1.06 %

REITs

0.23 %

Brokerage

0.11 %

SUBTOTAL

7.64 %

Utility

Electric

0.28 %

SUBTOTAL

0.28 %

SUBTOTAL

16.13 %

Interest Rate Futures

11.28 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.45 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.20 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.94 %

Energy

0.66 %

Capital Goods

0.39 %

Technology

0.20 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.12 %

Communications - Media

0.10 %

Services

0.04 %

Transportation - Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

5.12 %

Utility

Electric

0.26 %

SUBTOTAL

0.26 %

Financial Institutions

Other Finance

0.02 %

Finance

0.01 %

REITs

0.01 %

SUBTOTAL

0.04 %

SUBTOTAL

5.42 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

4.77 %

SUBTOTAL

4.77 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.78 %

Technology

0.76 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.72 %

Energy

0.45 %

Capital Goods

0.39 %

Other Industrial

0.30 %

Communications - Media

0.23 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.13 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.08 %

Services

0.08 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.04 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

3.98 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.17 %

Finance

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

0.20 %

Utility

Electric

0.19 %

SUBTOTAL

0.19 %

SUBTOTAL

4.37 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

3.10 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.40 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.33 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.31 %

SUBTOTAL

4.14 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.30 %

Credit Default Swaps

0.27 %

SUBTOTAL

2.57 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

1.56 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.58 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

2.17 %

U.S. Government & Government Sponsored Agency Obligations

2.13 %

Total Return Swaps

1.10 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.78 %

SUBTOTAL

0.78 %

Common Stocks

0.69 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.46 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.20 %

SUBTOTAL

0.20 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.19 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.10 %

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 %

SUBTOTAL

0.18 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

0.13 %

SUBTOTAL

0.13 %

EM Government Agencies

0.07 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.86 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Cash

2.01 %

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.63 %

SUBTOTAL

2.64 %

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-11.24 %

Swap Offsets

-23.43 %

SUBTOTAL

-34.67 %

TOTAL

100.00 %

Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

71.62 %

United Kingdom

4.73 %

Germany

1.98 %

Canada

1.86 %

Luxembourg

1.65 %

France

1.55 %

Brazil

1.44 %

Mexico

1.04 %

Italy

0.96 %

India

0.82 %

Spain

0.75 %

Colombia

0.68 %

Dominican Republic

0.67 %

Macau

0.66 %

Australia

0.64 %

Hong Kong

0.60 %

Nigeria

0.53 %

China

0.52 %

Israel

0.51 %

Ireland

0.41 %

Switzerland

0.41 %

Netherlands

0.38 %

South Africa

0.34 %

Angola

0.33 %

Finland

0.32 %

Peru

0.31 %

Sweden

0.30 %

Norway

0.27 %

Zambia

0.25 %

Kazakhstan

0.24 %

Gabon

0.23 %

Japan

0.22 %

Indonesia

0.21 %

Slovenia

0.17 %

Egypt

0.15 %

Argentina

0.14 %

Ukraine

0.14 %

Guatemala

0.13 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.13 %

Turkey

0.13 %

Czech Republic

0.12 %

El Salvador

0.12 %

South Korea

0.10 %

Panama

0.09 %

Venezuela

0.08 %

Ghana

0.07 %

Jamaica

0.07 %

Belgium

0.05 %

Chile

0.05 %

Senegal

0.05 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Morocco

0.04 %

Cayman Islands

0.02 %

Ecuador

0.02 %

Trinidad and Tobago

0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

0.64 %

Total Investments

100.00 %

Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

US Dollar

100.22 %

Canadian Dollar

0.13 %

Argentine Peso

0.01 %

Japanese Yen

0.01 %

Norwegian Krone

0.01 %

Australian Dollar

-0.01 %

Swiss Franc

-0.01 %

Colombian Peso

-0.14 %

Euro

-0.22 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %

Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

3.87 %

AA

0.65 %

A

2.65 %

BBB

16.62 %

BB

39.90 %

B

24.53 %

CCC

6.56 %

CC

0.26 %

C

0.08 %

D

0.04 %

Not Rated

3.13 %

Short Term Investments

0.63 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.86 %

N/A

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.