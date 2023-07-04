Kimball Electronics Earns Prime ESG Corporate Rating From ISS ESG

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced that it has earned the “Prime” Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Corporate rating from Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”), one of the world’s leading rating agencies for corporate governance and sustainable investments. This distinction follows on ISS’s top-decile QualityScore rating of Kimball Electronics earlier this year in each of the three ESG pillars.

“A Prime rating means the Company fulfills ISS’s demanding requirements regarding sustainability performance in our Electronic Components sector. We are proud that our robust ESG programs and high level of transparency have earned us the Prime rating that places us among the top 10% in our industry,” said Ric Phillips, Chief Executive Officer. “Strong ESG performance like this is an increasingly important factor in attracting investors, and the ratings from ISS ESG and others are valuable guides for those seeking to identify sustainable companies like ours.”

This past year, Kimball Electronics published its annual ESG report with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks and highlighted the Company’s alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Global Compact.

According to ISS ESG, companies with Prime status achieve/exceed the sustainability performance requirements (Prime threshold) for their specific industries measured across 100 sector-specific ESG factors.

In the past year, Kimball Electronics was recognized for its leadership in sustainability by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), which awarded the Company a “AA” rating in its ESG Ratings, ranking it among the top 9% of companies in the “Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components” industry.

In addition, Morningstar Sustainalytics, a leading ESG research, ratings, and data firm that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies, rates Kimball Electronics #1 among both electronics manufacturers and the broader technology hardware industry for ESG risk. They also place Kimball Electronics in the top 5—not just top 5%, but top 5—of the over 15,000 companies around the world that they rate, because of the robustness of the Company’s ESG programs, practices, policies, and disclosures.

“We are pleased to have earned all 1s—the highest scores possible—on the ISS QualityScore and to have achieved the Prime rating,” said Doug Hass, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer and Secretary. “We are excited about our overall ESG progress, and the recognition that we have received from some notable organizations for our sustainability work. This recognition from ISS that Kimball Electronics is a market leader in ESG further underscores our deep commitment to sustainability, and diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.”

To learn more about ISS, visit: https://insights.issgovernance.com/

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230627070205r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627070205/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.