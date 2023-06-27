Harley-Davidson Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, June 27, 2023

MILWAUKEE, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson") (

NYSE:HOG, Financial) today announced that Jonathan Root, SVP of Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS), has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc., effective immediately.

"Jonathan is a proven leader with extensive knowledge of our business, matched with strong financial acumen – we're excited to have him in place to lead the finance organisation at Harley-Davidson," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson.

In his role as SVP at HDFS, Root has overseen the global HDFS business as President of Eaglemark Savings Bank, President of Harley-Davidson Insurance, and President of all other HDFS subsidiaries. Root has been responsible for both strategy and execution of the company's motorcycle retail lending, branded credit card partnerships, commercial lending, and retail/commercial/insurance operations. Root joined HDFS in 2011 and has held multiple roles across the company including VP, Insurance.

Prior to HDFS, Root held a variety of roles at Ally Financial, Inc., GMAC Financial Services, Inc., and General Motors, Inc.

Root holds an MBA from the University of Detroit Mercy and a Bachelor of Science in Corporate Finance from Wayne State University.

About Harley-Davidson, Inc.
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in Livewire, the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States. LiveWire is the future in the making for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector, LiveWire's ambition is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. Learn more at harley-davidson.com and livewire.com.

### (HOG-OTHER)

Harley_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG44002&sd=2023-06-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harley-davidson-announces-new-chief-financial-officer-301864998.html

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG44002&Transmission_Id=202306271705PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG44002&DateId=20230627
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.