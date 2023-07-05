Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata,” the “Company,” “our,” “us,” or “we”), a global, biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients with severe diseases, announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) to update the drug substance specification for SKYCLARYS® (omaveloxolone), the first and only FDA approved drug for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia in adults and adolescents aged 16 years and older. With the approval of the PAS, SKYCLARYS is now available to patients with Friedreich’s ataxia in the United States.

About SKYCLARYS® (omaveloxolone)

SKYCLARYS® (omaveloxolone) is an oral, once-daily medication indicated for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia in adults and adolescents aged 16 years and older in the United States. The Company’s Marketing Authorization Application for omaveloxolone is under review in Europe by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The European Commission has granted Orphan Drug designation in Europe to omaveloxolone for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR SKYCLARYS (omaveloxolone)

Indication

SKYCLARYS is indicated for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia in adults and adolescents aged 16 years and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Elevation of Aminotransferases: Treatment with SKYCLARYS can cause an elevation in hepatic transaminases (alanine aminotransferase [ALT] and aspartate aminotransferase [AST]). The incidence of elevations of ALT or AST above 5 times and 3 times the upper limit of normal (ULN) was 16% and 31%, respectively, in patients treated with SKYCLARYS. There were no cases of concomitant elevation of transaminases and total bilirubin observed. Maximum increases in ALT and AST occurred within 12 weeks after starting SKYCLARYS. Increases in serum aminotransferases were generally asymptomatic and reversible following discontinuation of SKYCLARYS. Patients with clinically significant liver disease were excluded from the pivotal study.

Monitor ALT, AST, and total bilirubin prior to initiation of SKYCLARYS, every month for the first 3 months of treatment, and periodically thereafter. If transaminases increase to levels greater than 5 times the ULN, or greater than 3 times the ULN with evidence of liver dysfunction (e.g., elevated bilirubin), immediately discontinue SKYCLARYS and repeat liver function tests as soon as possible. If transaminase levels stabilize or resolve, SKYCLARYS may be reinitiated with an appropriate increased frequency of monitoring of liver function.

Elevation of B-Type Natriuretic Peptide: Treatment with SKYCLARYS can cause an increase in B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP), a marker of cardiac function. A total of 14% of patients treated with SKYCLARYS had an increase from baseline in BNP value above the ULN (100 pg/mL), compared to 4% of patients who received placebo. The incidence of elevation of BNP above 200 pg/mL was 4% in patients treated with SKYCLARYS. Cardiomyopathy and cardiac failure are common in patients with Friedreich’s ataxia. Patients were excluded from the pivotal study if they had BNP levels > 200 pg/mL prior to study entry, or a history of clinically significant left-sided heart disease and/or clinically significant cardiac disease, with the exception of mild to moderate cardiomyopathy associated with Friedreich’s ataxia. Whether the elevations in BNP are related to SKYCLARYS or cardiac disease associated with Friedreich’s ataxia is unclear.

Elevations in BNP may indicate cardiac failure and should prompt an evaluation of cardiac function. Check BNP prior to initiation of SKYCLARYS. Monitor patients for the signs and symptoms of fluid overload, such as sudden weight gain (3 pounds or more of weight gain in one day, or 5 pounds or more of weight gain in a week), peripheral edema, palpitations, and shortness of breath. If signs and symptoms of fluid overload develop, worsen, or require hospitalization, evaluate BNP and cardiac function, and manage appropriately. Management of fluid overload and heart failure may require discontinuation of SKYCLARYS.

Lipid Abnormalities: Treatment with SKYCLARYS can cause changes in cholesterol. In the pivotal study, 29% of patients treated with SKYCLARYS reported elevated cholesterol above ULN at one or more time points. Mean increases were observed within 2 weeks of initiation of SKYCLARYS and returned to baseline within 4 weeks of discontinuing treatment. A total of 16% of patients treated with SKYCLARYS had an increase in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) from baseline, compared to 8% of patients who received placebo. The mean increase in LDL-C for all SKYCLARYS-treated patients was 23.5 mg/dL at 48 weeks. A total of 6% of patients treated with SKYCLARYS had decreases in high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) from baseline compared to 4% of patients who received placebo. The mean decrease in HDL-C for all SKYCLARYS-treated patients was 5.3 mg/dL at 48 weeks.

Assess lipid parameters prior to initiation of SKYCLARYS and monitor periodically during treatment. Manage lipid abnormalities according to clinical guidelines.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

None.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Adverse reactions reported in 10% or more of patients and greater than placebo were elevated liver enzymes (AST/ALT) (37%), headache (37%), nausea (33%), abdominal pain (29%), fatigue (24%), diarrhea (20%), musculoskeletal pain (20%), oropharyngeal pain (18%), influenza (16%), vomiting (16%), muscle spasms (14%), back pain (13%), decreased appetite (12%), rash (10%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Moderate or Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Avoid concomitant use. Consider SKYCLARYS dosage reduction with monitoring if use is unavoidable.

Moderate or Strong CYP3A4 Inducers: Avoid concomitant use.

Hormonal Contraceptives: Counsel females to use an alternative contraceptive method (e.g., non-hormonal intrauterine system) or additional non-hormonal contraceptive (e.g., condoms) during concomitant use and for 28 days after discontinuation of SKYCLARYS.

This is not a complete list of potential drug interactions.

Specific Population: Due to the uncertainty of any potential adverse effects on the breastfed infant, women are advised not to breastfeed during treatment with SKYCLARYS.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at 1-800-314-3934 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For more information about SKYCLARYS, please see the full Prescribing Information

US-SKY-2300055 v2.0

About REACH

With the FDA approval of SKYCLARYS on February 28, 2023, Reata Education, Access, and Care Helpline (REACH), launched as an integrated specialty pharmacy and patient services program that is designed to help eligible patients access prescribed Reata medicines. Reata Pharmaceuticals has partnered with Biologics to serve as the exclusive SKYCLARYS pharmacy. More information on REACH is available by calling 1-844-98-REACH or by visiting www.reataREACH.com.

About Friedreich's Ataxia

Friedreich’s ataxia is an ultra-rare, genetic, life-shortening, debilitating, and degenerative neuromuscular disorder typically caused by a trinucleotide repeat expansion in the first intron of the frataxin gene, which encodes the mitochondrial protein frataxin. Pathogenic repeat expansions can lead to impaired transcription and reduced frataxin expression, which can result in mitochondrial iron overload and poor cellular iron regulation, increased sensitivity to oxidative stress, and impaired mitochondrial ATP production. Patients with Friedreich’s ataxia typically experience symptoms in childhood, including progressive loss of coordination, muscle weakness, and fatigue that commonly results in motor incapacitation with patients requiring a wheelchair in their 20s. Based on an insurance claim analysis, we believe there are approximately 5,000 patients diagnosed with Friedreich’s ataxia in the United States.

About Reata

Reata is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases with few or no approved therapies. We focus on molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata’s first product, SKYCLARYS® (omaveloxolone) has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia and is under review in Europe by the EMA. In addition, Reata is developing cemdomespib for the treatment of patients with diabetic neuropathic pain. Cemdomespib is an investigational drug, and its safety and efficacy have not been established by any regulatory agency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, our plans and objectives for the commercialization of SKYCLARYS and the timing thereof, our expectations regarding the size of the patient population for SKYCLARYS, and our plans to research, develop, and commercialize our other product candidates. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “will,” “may,” “aims,” “plans,” “model,” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements are based on Reata’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) the potential market size and the size of the patient population for SKYCLARYS and the market opportunities for SKYCLARYS; (ii) our ability to successfully build our commercial infrastructure to manufacture, market and sell SKYCLARYS, including the successful development and implementation of our sales and marketing campaigns for SKYCLARYS; (iii) the ability of our third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers to manufacture SKYCLARYS at the required quality and quantities and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; and (iv) other factors set forth in Reata’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, under the caption “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627629226/en/