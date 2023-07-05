Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Annual Investor Day and Other Information

2 hours ago
DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) is pleased to announce it will be hosting its annual Investor Day on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The in-person event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. MST at Sky Ranch, the Company's master planned community. The meeting location will be the Company's corporate headquarters at 34501 E. Quincy Ave, Building 65, Suite A, Watkins, CO 80137.

CEO/President Mark Harding and various members of senior management will present an in-depth review of Pure Cycle, its long-term growth strategies, and progress at Sky Ranch. Additionally, we will host a tour of Sky Ranch which will focus on Phase 2 of the development, the single-family rental units, and a tour of the state-of-the-art water reclamation facility. Lunch will be provided.

To ensure we have proper space available for transportation and lunch, advanced registration is required. To register, go to https://www.purecyclewater.com/contact. Please complete the inquiry form, select "Register for the July 19, 2023 Investor Day", and type "Attending" in the provided message space before submitting.

For those that are unable to attend in person, we will host a Q&A session via Teams and that link will be available on our website as the date draws near, or email us at [email protected] and we can add you to the calendar invite.

In other news, a local news channel featured our Sky Ranch zero-discharge wastewater plant on a segment highlighting water issues is Colorado, and Mr. Harding held an in-person conversation at NASDAQ last week. The news report and the conversation with Mark are both on our website at www.purecyclewater.com - visit the News & Media section for the links.

Company Information

Pure Cycle continues to diversify its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complement one another. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017, we launched our land development segment which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations, and adds more customers to our water resource segment.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at [email protected]. Be sure to follow Pure Cycle on Twitter @purecyclecorp.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764133/Pure-Cycle-Corporation-Announces-Annual-Investor-Day-and-Other-Information

