PR Newswire

HANGZHOU, China, June 28, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. announced today that it has integrated the natural language processing tool ChatGPT into its Qianyi ERP software, allowing cross-border sellers to generate multi-language product titles and descriptions using AI.

The integration is part of the Company's efforts to enhance AI capabilities and pilot in the logistics industry. It has been exploring AI functionality in three categories: using AI as a tool, a data analyzer, and an idea creator.

Qianyi ERP uses ChatGPT as a tool to create product titles and detailed descriptions in various languages. The software can be accessed through major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok. It supports Chinese, English, Thai, Vietnamese, and Indonesian languages.

With the latest version of Qianyi ERP, users can generate different text content and keywords based on different platform rules, which will help improve product ranking weight. The foreign language vocabulary translation will be accurate and authentic, saving users time and effort that would have been spent learning platform rules, tracking industry hotspots, and language translation.

BEST is also planning to incorporate more AI functions into the software, such as automatic pricing, processing of product images, and automatic generation of posters.

SOURCE BEST Inc.

