On June 15, 2023, Mersana issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a partial clinical hold pausing new patient enrollment in UP-NEXT and UPGRADE-A, the company's ongoing clinical trials of UpRi in platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. UPLIFT, Mersana's ongoing clinical trial of UpRi in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, completed enrollment in October 2022." Mersana stated that "[t]he partial clinical hold follows a submission by Mersana of a recent aggregate safety report of all patients dosed with UpRi (approximately 560 patients) evaluating bleeding events" and that "Mersana's recent assessment determined that serious bleeding events appear to occur at a higher rate than background. While most bleeding cases in this aggregate safety analysis were low-grade, five (<1%) Grade 5 (fatal) bleeding events were observed among the approximately 560 patients dosed to date. The causes of bleeding events remain under investigation." On this news, Mersana's stock price fell $5.66 per share, or 59.27%, to close at $3.89 per share on June 15, 2023.

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain Mersana investors. If you incurred a loss on your MRSN investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

