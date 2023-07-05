RVT-3101 demonstrated improved efficacy results from the induction to chronic period in the TUSCANY-2 Phase 2b study in ulcerative colitis and was well tolerated with a favorable safety profile across all doses



A Phase 2 study of RVT-3101 in Crohn’s disease has been initiated with topline data expected in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2024

VTAMA ® (tapinarof) net product revenue was $13.7M for the quarter and $28.0M for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, with over 170,000 prescriptions written by approximately 11,000 unique prescribers since launch

Phase 1 trial initiated for IMVT-1402, a subcutaneously administered, next-generation FcRn inhibitor with initial data expected in August / September 2023

Roivant reported $1.7B in cash and cash equivalents

BASEL, Switzerland, and LONDON, and NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roivant ( ROIV) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and provided an update on the business.

Roivant’s Chief Executive Officer, Matt Gline, noted: “I’m incredibly pleased with the progress we’ve made in recent months. Last week, we reported RVT-3101 data from the chronic period of TUSCANY-2, our Phase 2b study in ulcerative colitis. These data surpassed our expectations, demonstrating improvement from the induction period at week 14 to the chronic period at week 56 across all key efficacy endpoints for patients treated with the expected Phase 3 dose. In addition, earlier this spring we announced positive topline results for VTAMA’s ADORING 1 and ADORING 2 Phase 3 trials in atopic dermatitis. The results reported across both studies showed efficacy comparable to that of many systemic products, and we feel VTAMA has the potential to be a safe and efficacious topical option for adults and children as young as 2 years old. Finally, we reported strong growth in VTAMA revenue this past quarter in psoriasis with over 75% of US commercial lives now covered. These recent developments, combined with our strong balance sheet, continue to support Roivant’s growing leadership in the treatment of immunological and inflammatory disease, and we are proud of our continued track record in clinical execution.”

Recent Developments

Dermavant : For the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, Roivant reported VTAMA net product revenue of $13.7 million and $28.0 million, respectively, representing a 25% gross-to-net yield for the quarter. As of June 2023, over 170,000 VTAMA prescriptions have been written by approximately 11,000 unique prescribers for psoriasis, based on IQVIA data. Coverage has been expanded to 125 million US commercial lives, representing 76% of the total. VTAMA met the primary and all secondary endpoints in two Phase 3 studies, evaluating 813 moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis patients. Importantly, no new safety or tolerability signals were observed in this population, which included children as young as 2 years old.



In May 2023, Immunovant announced its Investigational New Drug (IND) application and Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for IMVT-1402 were cleared by the FDA and MEDSAFE, respectively, and its Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy subjects was initiated in New Zealand. Additionally, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial of batoclimab in Graves’ disease (GD) was initiated. Telavant: In June 2023, Telavant reported positive data from the chronic period of TUSCANY-2, a large, global Phase 2b study evaluating RVT-3101 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Outcomes were measured at week 56 for the chronic period (vs. week 14 from the previously reported induction period). At the expected Phase 3 dose in the overall population and in the biomarker positive populations, RVT-3101 treatment produced clinically meaningful efficacy results with improved Clinical Remission, Endoscopic Improvement, and Endoscopic Remission at week 56.



Major Upcoming Milestones

Dermavant plans to submit its sNDA for VTAMA in atopic dermatitis to the FDA in the first quarter of calendar year 2024.

Immunovant expects IMVT-1402 Phase 1 initial data from single-ascending dose cohorts in August/September 2023 and initial data from multiple-ascending dose cohorts in October/November 2023. Additionally, for batoclimab: top-line results from the ongoing myasthenia gravis (MG) trial are expected in the second half of calendar year 2024. Top-line results from the Phase 3 thyroid eye disease (TED) program, consisting of two Phase 3 clinical trials, are expected in the second half of calendar year 2025. Initial data from period 1 of the Phase 2B trial in chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) is expected to be available in the first half of calendar year 2024. Initial results from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in GD are expected in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2023.



has initiated a Phase 2 dose-ranging study of RVT-3101 in Crohn’s disease with data expected in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2024. Priovant plans to announce topline results from the potentially registrational trial evaluating brepocitinib for the treatment of patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2023. Priovant also expects to announce topline results from the Phase 3 trial in dermatomyositis (DM) in calendar year 2025.



plans to announce topline results from the potentially registrational trial evaluating brepocitinib for the treatment of patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2023. Priovant also expects to announce topline results from the Phase 3 trial in dermatomyositis (DM) in calendar year 2025. Hemavant plans to announce data from the ongoing open-label Phase 1/2 trial evaluating RVT-2001 for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) patients in the second half of calendar year 2023.



plans to announce data from the ongoing open-label Phase 1/2 trial evaluating RVT-2001 for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) patients in the second half of calendar year 2023. Kinevant plans to report topline data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial of namilumab for the treatment of sarcoidosis in the second half of calendar year 2024.



Matt Gline added: “I am incredibly pleased to welcome Meghan FitzGerald to our Board of Directors. Meghan’s deep expertise in healthcare and her extraordinary commitment to patients will be invaluable to Roivant’s mission to accelerate the development and commercialization of medicines that matter.”

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023, Financial Summary

Cash Position

As of March 31, 2023, the company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $1.7 billion.

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development (R&D) expenses decreased by $3.2 million to $131.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $135.1 million for the year ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to decreases in share-based compensation of $11.9 million and other expenses of $3.7 million, partially offset by an increase in program specific costs of $12.3 million, largely driven by the anti-FcRn franchise.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $126.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $117.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

R&D expenses increased by $42.2 million to $525.2 million for the year ended March 31, 2023, compared to $483.0 million for the year ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to increases in program-specific costs of $45.8 million and personnel-related expenses of $28.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in share-based compensation of $32.8 million. The increase of $45.8 million in program-specific costs largely reflects the progression of our programs and drug discovery, including the anti-FcRn franchise, RVT-2001, brepocitinib, and RVT-3101. The asset acquisitions of brepocitinib, RVT-2001, and RVT-3101 were completed in September 2021, November 2021, and November 2022, respectively. Increases in program-specific costs were partially offset by certain decreases, including $19.3 million for tapinarof, which was primarily due to the completion of ADORING 1 and ADORING 2 phase 3 atopic dermatitis clinical trials during the year ended March 31, 2023. The increase of $28.1 million in personnel-related expenses largely reflects the progression of our programs, particularly the anti-FcRn franchise. The decrease of $32.8 million in share-based compensation expense was primarily due to the achievement of the liquidity event vesting condition for certain equity instruments upon the closing of the Business Combination in September 2021, resulting in the recognition of a one-time catch-up expense of $22.9 million relating to cumulative service rendered between the grant date of the respective awards and completion of the Business Combination and continued recognition of expense over the requisite service periods.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $489.2 million for the year ended March 31, 2023, compared to $416.1 million for the year ended March 31, 2022.

Acquired In-Process Research and Development Expenses

There was no acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D) expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Acquired IPR&D expenses were $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Acquired IPR&D expenses decreased by $42.1 million to $97.7 million for the year ended March 31, 2023, compared to $139.9 million for the year ended March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to higher consideration for the purchase of IPR&D during the year ended March 31, 2022 as a result of consideration for the purchase of IPR&D of $82.1 million relating to the acquisition of brepocitinib, a one-time milestone expense of approximately $39 million due to the achievement of a development milestone related to tapinarof, and consideration for the purchase of IPR&D of $14.1 million relating to the acquisition of RVT-2001. Acquired IPR&D expenses for the year ended March 31, 2023, was driven by consideration for the purchase of IPR&D of $87.7 million relating to the acquisition of RVT-3101 and the achievement of a development milestone relating to batoclimab, which resulted in a one-time milestone expense of $10.0 million.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased by $13.5 million to $125.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $139.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation of $40.0 million, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses at Dermavant as a result of the commercial launch of VTAMA.

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $102.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $77.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

SG&A expenses decreased by $174.5 million to $600.5 million for the year ended March 31, 2023, compared to $775.0 million for the year ended March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expense of $314.6 million, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses at Dermavant as a result of the commercial launch of VTAMA. The decrease in share-based compensation resulted from the achievement of the liquidity event vesting condition for certain equity instruments upon the closing of the Business Combination in September 2021, resulting in the recognition of a one-time catch-up expense of $350.0 million for the year ended March 31, 2022, for cumulative service rendered between the grant date of the respective awards and completion of the Business Combination.

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $407.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2023, compared to $271.1 million for the year ended March 31, 2022.

Loss from Continuing Operations

Loss from continuing operations was $175.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $291.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. On a per common share basis, loss from continuing operations was $0.20 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $0.39 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Non-GAAP loss from continuing operations was $189.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $187.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Loss from continuing operations was approximately $1.2 billion for the year ended March 31, 2023, compared to $924.1 million for the year ended March 31, 2022. On a per common share basis, loss from continuing operations was $1.58 for the year ended March 31, 2023, and $1.26 for the year ended March 31, 2022. Non-GAAP loss from continuing operations was $924.3 million for the year ended March 31, 2023, compared to $784.2 million for the year ended March 31, 2022.

ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD. Selected Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,692,115 $ 2,074,034 Total assets 2,389,604 2,585,129 Total liabilities 782,017 523,695 Total shareholders’ equity 1,607,587 2,038,943 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareholders’ equity 2,389,604 2,585,129