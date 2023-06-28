Taylor Morrison Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) ("Taylor Morrison"), a leading national developer and homebuilder, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Taylor Morrison will hold a conference call to discuss its results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Taylor Morrison's website at www.taylormorrison.com on the Investor Relations portion of the site under the Events & Presentations tab. For call participants, the dial-in number is (833) 470-1428 and conference ID is 811892. The call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website.

Taylor Morrison's filings will be available on the Company's website or with the SEC at sec.gov.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2023, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT:
Mackenzie Aron, VP Investor Relations
Taylor Morrison Home Corp.
(480) 734-2060
[email protected]

