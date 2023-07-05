Complete Solaria, Inc. (“Complete Solaria” or the “Company”), a leading solar technology, services, and installation company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Arnaud Lepert to Chief Operating Officer, effective June 26, 2023. Mr. Lepert will oversee all Systems and Modules operations and functions for the company.

“Arnaud comes from the semiconductor industry, which has the highest standards for quality, efficiency, and disciplined manufacturing,” said T.J. Rodgers, Chairman of the Board. “I have placed people with similar expertise into companies like Enphase and Enovix, and as a result they took off. I expect Arnaud will have that kind of impact here.”

Mr. Lepert was most recently SVP, Product and Technology at Solaria. Prior to joining Solaria, Mr. Lepert served as Chief Product Officer for Energy Everywhere where he led the development of innovative perovskite-based solar cells. Mr. Lepert previously worked at Coherent, serving as the general manager of the high power optically pumped semiconductor laser business unit where he grew this technology from the lab to a market leading position. His career includes tenures in the semiconductor industry working for Applied Materials, STMicroelectronics and Maxim Integrated leading R&D and engineering teams focused on CMOS and BiCMOS process development. Mr. Lepert earned an M.S. in Electrical Engineering at Telecom Paris, and B.S. in Materials Science at Ecole Polytechnique.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria is a solar company with unique technology and an end-to-end customer offering, which is expected to include financing, project fulfilment, and customer service, allowing it to sell more products across more markets and enable more options for customers wishing to make the switch to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. To learn more, visit: https://www.completesolaria.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628599659/en/