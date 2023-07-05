Complete Solaria Announces Promotion of Arnaud Lepert to Chief Operating Officer

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Complete Solaria, Inc. (“Complete Solaria” or the “Company”), a leading solar technology, services, and installation company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Arnaud Lepert to Chief Operating Officer, effective June 26, 2023. Mr. Lepert will oversee all Systems and Modules operations and functions for the company.

“Arnaud comes from the semiconductor industry, which has the highest standards for quality, efficiency, and disciplined manufacturing,” said T.J. Rodgers, Chairman of the Board. “I have placed people with similar expertise into companies like Enphase and Enovix, and as a result they took off. I expect Arnaud will have that kind of impact here.”

Mr. Lepert was most recently SVP, Product and Technology at Solaria. Prior to joining Solaria, Mr. Lepert served as Chief Product Officer for Energy Everywhere where he led the development of innovative perovskite-based solar cells. Mr. Lepert previously worked at Coherent, serving as the general manager of the high power optically pumped semiconductor laser business unit where he grew this technology from the lab to a market leading position. His career includes tenures in the semiconductor industry working for Applied Materials, STMicroelectronics and Maxim Integrated leading R&D and engineering teams focused on CMOS and BiCMOS process development. Mr. Lepert earned an M.S. in Electrical Engineering at Telecom Paris, and B.S. in Materials Science at Ecole Polytechnique.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria is a solar company with unique technology and an end-to-end customer offering, which is expected to include financing, project fulfilment, and customer service, allowing it to sell more products across more markets and enable more options for customers wishing to make the switch to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. To learn more, visit: https://www.completesolaria.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230628599659r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628599659/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.