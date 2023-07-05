Definitive Healthcare expands the Atlas Dataset

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

New enhancements include a 5% increase in all-payor medical claims data, new intelligence on behavioral health, and a 50% increase in healthcare executive data

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare ( DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced three significant enhancements to the Atlas Dataset.

First, the volume of its all-payor medical claims data increased by more than 5%. The Atlas All-Payor Claims Dataset now has more ambulatory and outpatient coverage, including 40% more claims from Federally Qualified Health Centers and 10% more claims for rural health clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. In addition, the Atlas All-Payor Claims Dataset now has increased coverage for states in the western US, including nearly 20% more claims from California, South Dakota, North Dakota, Alaska, and Idaho. The Atlas Dataset also significantly expanded the volume of claims for multiple therapy areas, including a 10% increase in digestive disease-related claims.

Second, Definitive Healthcare introduced the Atlas Behavioral Health Dataset. Built on intelligence from claims data, the Atlas Behavioral Health Dataset leverages AI and advanced data science to provide customers with a comprehensive view of behavioral healthcare care settings across the provider landscape. Customers can leverage the Atlas Behavioral Health Dataset to better identify, segment, and research the unique facilities and treatment locations that are part of a patient’s behavioral care journey.

Third, the Atlas Reference & Affiliation Dataset now contains over 1.5 million healthcare executive contacts, a 50% increase since February 2023. With expanded intelligence on executive contacts gathered and verified via proprietary methods, customers are armed with high-quality, reliable contact information on key decision-makers across the care continuum that can power their sales and marketing efforts.

“We’re excited to expand the quantity and quality of the data in the Atlas Dataset,” said Robert Musslewhite, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “By continuing to invest in new, powerful, real-world data sources and then using our proprietary artificial intelligence to clean, standardize, and link that new data to our existing datasets, we’re giving our customers the latest healthcare commercial intelligence they need to quickly get their treatments, products, and services into the hands of the people who need them the most.”

The new all-payor claims data and executive contact data are available to all customers with access to Atlas All-Payor Claims and the View product suite as part of their existing subscriptions. The Atlas Behavioral Health Data is accessible via Snowflake direct data share or a custom engagement.

To learn more about the Atlas Dataset, visit: https://www.definitivehc.com/atlas-dataset

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Media Contacts:
Danielle Johns
[email protected]

Highwire PR:
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR for Definitive Healthcare
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2NTgwMyM1NjY4MjU3IzIyMDExODg=
Definitive-Healthcare-Corp-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.