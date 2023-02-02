Broad set of Veeam Ready solutions deliver multi-layered data protection, strengthen cybersecurity, provide rapid recovery, immutability, and offline protection against ransomware

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum, the leader in solutions for unstructured data, today announced the qualification of its comprehensive enterprise backup storage portfolio with the new Veeam® Data Platform, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication™ (VBR) V12. With this announcement, Quantum now offers a broad portfolio of Veeam Ready storage solutions, giving customers the most choice and security for backing up and protecting data, including:

Quantum ActiveScale TM : Object storage that provides strong cybersecurity through immutable object locking and versioning and eliminates storage management complexity at scale. Quantum integrated Veeam's new Smart Object Storage API (SOSAPI) into ActiveScale, providing for a more integrated customer experience when using object storage as a primary backup repository. It passed the Veeam Ready qualification.

Object storage that provides strong cybersecurity through immutable object locking and versioning and eliminates storage management complexity at scale. Quantum integrated Veeam's new Smart Object Storage API (SOSAPI) into ActiveScale, providing for a more integrated customer experience when using object storage as a primary backup repository. It passed the Veeam Ready qualification. Quantum DXi TM : High-performance physical and virtual backup appliances that integrate with the Veeam Data Mover Service (VDMS) to provide fast recovery, deduplication to reduce backup storage costs and replication to enable multi-site protection across edge, core, and cloud. Veeam integrated the DXi platform in Veeam Backup & Replication.

High-performance physical and virtual backup appliances that integrate with the Veeam Data Mover Service (VDMS) to provide fast recovery, deduplication to reduce backup storage costs and replication to enable multi-site protection across edge, core, and cloud. Veeam integrated the DXi platform in Veeam Backup & Replication. Quantum Scalar TapeTM: Low cost, energy-efficient and ultra-secure tape system that provides physically air-gapped storage to protect against ransomware and cyberthreats.

In addition to the products above, the new Quantum MyriadTM all-flash file and object storage platform is designed for rapid recovery of mission-critical data and expected to provide Veeam customers with an additional solution to minimize recovery time objective (RTO) and recovery point objective (RPO). Quantum intends to apply for the Veeam Ready program once it is generally available later this year.

Quantum offers Veeam customers flexibility and choice when designing their backup storage infrastructure, with products that offer fast performance to minimize RTO and RPO, provide lower costs for long-term data archiving, and easy scalability from Terabytes to Exabytes of capacity. These products combine with Veeam to offer multi-layered data protection that strengthens cybersecurity, improves cyber resilience, protects against data loss and disaster, and provides multi-site protection across any environment.

"The new Veeam Data Platform delivers more advanced data security, recovery, and hybrid cloud capabilities than ever," says Andreas Neufert, vice president of product management, alliances, for Veeam. "Quantum's enterprise backup solutions leverage the Veeam Data Platform, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication V12, providing best-in-class secure backup and recovery to keep businesses running. Quantum's broad portfolio of Veeam Ready and Veeam Integrated solutions gives customers options when it comes to the type of solutions they deploy to meet data protection and ransomware recovery needs."

"The integration of the latest Veeam Data Protection platform, including VBR v12, with our enterprise backup solutions delivers a multi-tiered, scalable approach to data protection to mitigate against disaster or loss – aimed at ensuring that businesses can resume normal operations in the shortest amount of time and at the lowest cost," said Bruno Hald, general manager and vice president, secondary storage, for Quantum.

Quantum's backup and data protection solutions integrated with Veeam are part of the company's complete end-to-end portfolio built for any unstructured data need across the enterprise, including high-performance all-flash primary storage, long-term archiving, video surveillance storage, and shared collaboration software.

To learn more about the new Veeam Data Platform and Quantum solutions, visit www.quantum.com/veeam.

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about the anticipated benefits and features of the Quantum DXi, ActiveScale and Myriad software solutions as well as our business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain, employees, operations, sales and overall market conditions; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; whether the market for the Quantum DXi, ActiveScale and Myriad solutions develop as anticipated and whether our products meet the developing needs of this market; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 6, 2023 and our Form 10-Q filed on February 2, 2023. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Media Contact:

Sara Beth Fahey

Matter Communications

[email protected]

401.351.9507

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-integrates-comprehensive-enterprise-backup-and-data-protection-portfolio-with-latest-veeam-data-platform-301865043.html

SOURCE Quantum Corp.